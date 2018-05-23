RNN Group Announces New General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Originally from Greenville, SC, Jay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in Business with majors in Finance, Marketing, and Human Resource Management. After graduating college, Jay immediately entered the joint Juris Doctor/Master of Business Administration program at the University of South Carolina.

Upon completing the joint JD/MBA program and successfully passing the South Carolina Bar, Jay clerked for the Honorable R. Markley Dennis, Jr., of the 9th Judicial Circuit in South Carolina. After finishing his clerkship, Jay returned to Greenville and has since practiced law in private practice in the areas of construction law, commercial and residential real estate, business law, and general litigation.

Jay then joined and ascended the legal ranks at Resurgent Capital Services, L.P., ultimately becoming Senior Corporate Counsel. In his roles with Resurgent, Jay managed the legal team, managed thousands of matters in litigation, was extensively involved in compliance and licensing, engaged in due diligence in major acquisitions, advised quality assurance and external audit teams, spearheaded contract drafting and negotiations, acted as a liaison to collection agencies and collection law firms, engaged in lobby efforts in individual states, and help coordinate strategic endeavors that reached the highest courts in individual states as well as matters sent to the Supreme Court of the United States for certiorari.

"It's our mission to become the world's leading and most trusted verification service," said Donna Weaver, President of RNN Group. "Since our founding, that has driven us to innovate and serve our clients and partners. Adding Jay to the team will allow us to accomplish our mission in incredible new ways."

"RNN combines the latest technology, data science and data sets to deliver the first verified and accurate data procurement service. I am honored and thrilled to join such a stellar team and forward-thinking company," said Jay.

About RNN Group

RNN was founded in 2012 by former LexisNexis and American Express executives to build an alternative solution for post judgment recovery. RNN Group is the leading provider of centralized verified asset procurement and monitoring solutions. By constantly investing in technology, security and experienced teams, the company focuses on delivering the highest level of efficiencies, sophistication and incremental value. Its flagship product, VAST®, enables debt owners to quickly procure assets and access accurate data across their national attorney network from a unified, single point of contact, helping to eliminate inactive or dormant accounts. RNN supports clients by streamlining processes, reducing internal expenses and delivering overall efficiencies to drive ROI. RNN also collaborates with credit bureaus and multiple high integrity data sources to deliver more accurate and verified data to drive financial goals. The company invests heavily in R&D for developing new verified assets and verification products for the lending life cycle. For more information about RNN Group, please visit www.rnngroup.com.

