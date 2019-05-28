RNnetwork names Lynne Gross new president

SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RNnetwork, one of the nation's leading travel nurse staffing companies, has named Lynne Gross its new president.

Gross brings 20 years of healthcare staffing experience to her new role. Since joining RNnetwork in 2011, she has held a variety of leadership positions, including director and vice president, where she worked closely with the company's sales division.

"Lynne has a tremendous passion for our business and our culture," says Alan McIver, group president of RNnetwork. "Over the years, her contributions to RNnetwork's leadership team have helped us become one of the fastest-growing travel nursing companies in our industry."

Not only is RNnetwork a leader in travel nursing, it's also been recognized for its exceptional company culture based on putting people first.

"RNnetwork is a leader in the industry for a reason," Gross says. "Our people are passionate about our culture and taking care of the thousands of nurses we place across the country each year. I'm excited to continue to work alongside them in growing our business and making RNnetwork a great place to work for our people."

RNnetwork has been in business for 20 years and employs more than 200 people in its Boca Raton, Florida, location.

About RNnetwork

Established in 1998, RNnetwork has become a leading provider of travel nurse staffing to the healthcare industry throughout the United States. RNnetwork is also a proud member of the CHG Healthcare family of companies, which is known for its award-winning culture and has been named one of FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" each of the past 10 years. To learn more, visit RNnetwork.com.

