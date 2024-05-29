RNR Tire Express Accelerates Father's Day Fun with NASCAR-Themed Giveaway

Leading Tire & Wheel Franchise Retailer Steers One Lucky Dad Toward VIP Race Day Experience.

TAMPA, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express , a national franchise leader in the tire and wheel industry, has a need for speed this Father's Day, offering one deserving dad and his family an all-expenses paid trip to a NASCAR race that includes premium tickets, pit passes, travel accommodations, driver meet and greet with photos, food, drinks and more.

As the RNR Tire Express brand continues to grow, this year's giveaway will feature all 195 franchise locations across the country to make it one of the brand's most extensive national campaigns to date. In order to submit a nomination, visit the Father's Day in the Fast Lane Giveaway website, where the RNR team will be taking submissions until midnight on Sunday, June 16th, 2024, with the grand prize recipient being named the following day.

"Being a father myself, I understand firsthand the impact a father can have on his family through dedication and love," said Larry Sutton, Founder and CEO of RNR Tire Express. "The RNR team takes tremendous pride in being able to provide a memorable experience for a father and his family in honor of the sacrifices he makes every day on behalf of his family."

The RNR franchise has become known for its large-scale giveaways; typically, surprising incredible moms and dads with a new vehicle and free tires in recognition of the sacrifices they're constantly making in support of their loved ones. This year's unique twist is intended to offer a deserving dad with something more valuable than any tangible possession – a once-in-a-lifetime experience that can't be had anywhere else.

All interested parties can view the giveaway's official list of rules and regulations here, and can find more information on the 2024 RNR Tire Express Father's Day Giveaway at www.rnrtires.com/dad/.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 195 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 206 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2023 and was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

Media Contact: Seth Goodman, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], (224) 723-9645

SOURCE RNR Tire Express