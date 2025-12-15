RNR Tire Express Celebrates 25 Years With Nationwide Giveaway

RNR Tire Express Marks Milestone W ith Month-Long Celebration a nd $25,000 i n Prizes f or Customers Across t he Country

25 Winners Will Receive Gift Cards, Gas Cards, Company Merchandise, a nd More, With Additional Weekly Drawings f or Major Prizes

One Grand-Prize Winner Will Receive the Ultimate Ride Makeover, Including New Tires and Wheels, a Gas Card, Detailing Package, Tire Maintenance, and Upgrade Credit

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express, the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, is celebrating 25 years of serving communities nationwide with its largest customer giveaway to date. As part of the brand's milestone anniversary, RNR is awarding $25,000 worth of prizes to 25 lucky winners throughout the month of December.

To commemorate the anniversary, the brand has launched a dedicated giveaway hub where customers can enter at www.RNRtires.com/Giveaway. From now until December 31, RNR will select at least one winner each day for instant prizes, along with weekly major prize drawings and a grand-prize winner announced at year's end.

The 25th Anniversary Giveaway includes:

Grand Prize: Ultimate Ride Makeover: One winner will receive a full vehicle transformation package, featuring:

$3,000 RNR gift card for new tires and wheels

Professional full-car detailing

$1,000 gas card

One year of free tire maintenance

Up to $1,000 gift card toward aftermarket vehicle upgrades

Weekly Major Prize Winners: Four winners will be selected in December to receive:

New tires and wheels (up to $2,000 value)

$500 gas card

Instant Daily Prizes: Throughout December, RNR will award a variety of daily prizes totaling $5,000, including:

$150 off tires or wheels

$100 off tires or wheels

Gas cards ($50–$100)

Visa gift cards

Company merchandise

"For 25 years, RNR Tire Express has built its business on serving communities, supporting families, and creating real value for our customers," said Adam Sutton, CEO of RNR Tire Express. "This anniversary giveaway is our way of saying thank you. We're proud to celebrate this milestone with the people who have supported us through 25 years."

Since its founding, RNR Tire Express has grown from a single-store operation into a national franchise system with a strong commitment to affordability, flexible payment options, and local community involvement. The 25th anniversary initiative reflects that mission, continuing a legacy of customer appreciation and community-first values.

To learn more or enter the RNR Tire Express 25th Anniversary Giveaway, visit www.RNRtires.com/Giveaway.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 30 states. The brand ranked No. 186 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2024 and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 245 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2025 Franchise 500 ranking and #10 in the Automotive category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

