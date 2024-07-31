RNR Tire Express Franchisees Donate $2 Million to Arkansas Children's Hospital

The Parker Family Has Committed to a Total Donation of Over $4 Million to the Local Hospital Over the Past 5 Years

JONESBORO, Ark., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn and Don Parker, the largest franchisees of RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, recently donated $2 million to the Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH). This comes on the heels of their $1 million dollar donation back in 2019 and a commitment to another $1 million future donation, bringing their total donation over the last five years to $4 million.

The Parker family presented Arkansas Children's Hospital with a donation check for $2 million.

The donations made by the Parkers and their three daughters, Clara, Anna and Sydney, will be used as part of the hospital's $318 million expansion project.

"My wife and I have worked hard and been blessed in life, and we both believe it is important to give back to the community," said Don. "We have experienced first-hand the benefits of the philanthropic giveback to the hospital, so being able to provide that same support to kids and their families is an opportunity we are grateful to have."

Lynn, who grew up in Parkin, Arkansas, has been involved with ACH for the last 34 years. She began as a member on the auxiliary team checking out books to patients and families while she was in law school in Little Rock. After moving to Jonesboro in 1995, Lynn quickly found her way back to ACH through Circle of Friends, and she has since served on the board of the Arkansas Children's Foundation since 2019.

"My time with the ACH has been so special, and I have met amazing people along the way," Lynn added. "Throughout the last 34 years, it has been incredible to see the foundation grow across the state. For us, it is not about what you do, but why you do it, and for us that is the kids - to make it easier for them during their time in the hospital."

In addition to the expansion of the hospital, the donation will be used to increase bed capacity, transform inpatient and outpatient surgical approaches with the addition of an ambulatory center, redesign clinical spaces to promote multidisciplinary care, and create and inviting and accessible campus experience.

"The Parkers are the epitome of what the RNR brand stands for," said Larry Sutton, Founder of RNR Tire Express. "They represent their community and brand at an exceptional level. We are proud to have them as part of the RNR family."

Since opening their first RNR location in 2005 as part of Rental Concepts, the Parkers have expanded to 32 stores across seven states, including 12 in Arkansas. Along with David Harrison, President of Rental Concepts, the Parker's driving force behind their desire to give back is their decision to set aside a portion of the profits from Rental Concepts each month for a charity of their choice.

