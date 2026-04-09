RNR Tire Express Marks 10th Annual Mother's Day Giveaway with 2026 Buick Prize

Nationwide campaign invites communities to nominate inspiring mothers

From heartfelt stories to local celebrations, the initiative honors moms in every community

Part of RNR's ongoing commitment to giving back and recognizing everyday heroes

TAMPA, Fla., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels and part of the multi-brand franchisor company DX3 Brands, is kicking off its 10th Annual Mother's Day Giveaway, a heartfelt initiative designed to honor extraordinary mothers across the country. From April 6 through May 10, communities are encouraged to nominate a deserving mom for the chance to win a brand-new 2026 Buick Envista Preferred.

The grand prize for this year is the all-new 2026 Buick Envista Preferred.

"Mother's Day is a reminder to celebrate the women who give so much of themselves every day for their families and communities," said Adam Sutton, CEO of DX3 Brands and RNR Tire Express. "This is a small way for us to say thank you for their incredible impact and let them know how much they're truly valued and appreciated."

Celebrating Moms Through Stories and Community Giveaways

Throughout this annual campaign, RNR encourages participants to share meaningful stories that highlight the strength, resilience, and unwavering love mothers provide every day. Nominations can be submitted online at RNRtires.com/Mom.

In addition to the national grand prize, participating RNR locations will celebrate Mother's Day with local giveaways, with many awarding a complimentary set of tires to a deserving mom in their community. Local participation and prizes may vary.

A Decade of Giving Back to Mothers Nationwide

Since the inception of this campaign, RNR has awarded 13 mothers with brand-new vehicles, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to giving back and celebrating inspiring mothers nationwide. RNR's Mother's Day Giveaway is part of the company's broader commitment to local engagement and charitable initiatives.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 31 states. The brand ranked No. 176 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2025 and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 186 in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 ranking. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About DX3 Brands

DX3 Brands is a value-driven, multi-brand franchisor built on more than 25 years of franchise experience. Founded in 2000 as a single brand with RNR Tire Express, the company has grown into a nationally recognized brand spanning more than 200 locations and generating over $350 million in annual revenue. Building on that success, DX3 Brands welcomed Gigglewaters alongside RNR Tire Express in 2026. DX3 Brands partners with existing brands to help them grow through proven franchise systems, operational expertise, and the infrastructure needed to support franchisee success. The company provides franchise owners with the tools, support, and guidance to build strong teams, deliver customer-driven experiences, and impact the communities they serve.

For more information regarding DX3 Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit dx3brands.com.

Media Contact: Destiny Garcia, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE RNR Tire Express