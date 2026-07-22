RNR Tire Express Gifts Georgia Father a Brand-New 2026 Ford Maverick in Annual Father's Day Giveaway

Valdosta Dad Peyton Childs Surprised with New Truck After Wife's Heartfelt Nomination Earns Top Prize

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express, the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels and part of the multi-brand franchisor company DX3 Brands, is proud to announce Peyton Childs of Valdosta, Georgia, as the winner of the brand's 2026 Father's Day Giveaway. Childs was surprised with a brand-new 2026 Ford Maverick after being selected from more than 18,000 entries submitted by families across the country celebrating deserving fathers.

For the first time ever, RNR Tire Express gave away a brand-new Ford Maverick as part of our Father’s Day celebration. Speed Speed

Childs was nominated by his wife, Megan, who described him as a devoted husband, loving father of three and the definition of a family man. In her heartfelt nomination, Megan shared, "He is literally the best dad I could have ever dreamt of having for my children. He is my best friend. He plays with the kids and hypes them up when they are scared or nervous. We know he is always going to be there."

She went on to explain that Peyton always puts his family's needs ahead of his own, driving a vehicle with more than 300,000 miles so his wife and children could have a safe and reliable vehicle. "When he is off work, he WANTS to be with me and the kids. I would love for him to win a truck because he deserves it. He puts us first every day... We just love him so much and appreciate how hard he works."

"Father's Day is about recognizing the men who quietly show up for their families every day," said Adam Sutton, CEO of RNR Tire Express and DX3 Brands. "When we heard Peyton's story, it was clear he puts others before himself and we were honored to celebrate him with a brand new Ford Maverick. We hope it serves as a reminder that the sacrifices he and so many fathers make for their family are seen, valued and deeply appreciated."

This year's Father's Day Giveaway marked a milestone for RNR Tire Express as the brand awarded a brand-new vehicle for the first time in the promotion's history. Previous Father's Day giveaways have featured prizes including grills, tire and wheel packages and a Jurassic Park-themed Jeep.

RNR's Father's Day Giveaway is one of the brand's signature community initiatives designed to recognize everyday heroes and give back to the communities it serves. Following the success of its annual Mother's Day promotion, the brand remains committed to celebrating the individuals who make a lasting impact on their families through selflessness, dedication and love.

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express, please visit www.RNRtires.com. For more information regarding RNR franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 31 states and internationally. The brand ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2025, was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and was named the No.8 automotive franchise in Entrepreneur's 2026 Top 10 Franchises by Industry list. Additionally, RNR ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 ranking. Most recently, the company earned a Notable Distinction in the 2026 FUND TopScore Awards, recognizing its performance and commitment to franchisee success. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

For more information regarding RNR franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About DX3 Brands:

DX3 Brands is a value-driven, multi-brand franchisor built on more than 25 years of franchise experience. Founded in 2000 as a single brand with RNR Tire Express, the company has grown into a nationally recognized brand spanning more than 200 locations and generating over $350 million in annual revenue. Building on that success, DX3 Brands welcomed Gigglewaters alongside RNR Tire Express in 2026. DX3 Brands partners with existing brands to help them grow through proven franchise systems, operational expertise, and the infrastructure needed to support franchisee success. The company provides franchise owners with the tools, support, and guidance to build strong teams, deliver customer-driven experiences, and impact the communities they serve.

For more information regarding DX3 Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.DX3Brands.com

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Sterk, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300 ext. 238

SOURCE RNR Tire Express