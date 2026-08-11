RNR Tire Express to Debut in Huntsville with New Franchise Agreement

Nation's Leading Franchise Retailer of Tires and Custom Wheels to Open Huntsville's First Location in Fall 2027

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels and part of the multi-brand franchisor company DX3 Brands, continues to expand its Alabama presence with a signed franchise agreement that will bring the brand's flexible lease-to-own tire payment options to Huntsville for the first time. Spearheaded by local mother-son entrepreneur team Marian Snow and Brett Standifer, the new location is expected to open fall of 2027.

"This marks an exciting step in our continued growth across Alabama," said Adam Sutton, CEO of DX3 Brands and RNR Tire Express. "Marian and Brett bring a unique combination of business leadership, technical expertise and deep local market knowledge. Their high-performance mindset, entrepreneurial experience and commitment to serving the Huntsville community make them ideal franchise partners as we introduce RNR to this growing market."

Standifer has spent 26 years in aerospace and automotive engineering, with experience managing large-scale projects across the automotive, defense and military sectors. Snow has built a diverse entrepreneurial career spanning corporate marketing, mortgage banking, retail ownership and real estate investing while also being the author of a bestselling real estate book. Both University of Alabama alumni, the mother-son team is now combining Snow's entrepreneurial background with Standifer's technical and automotive expertise as they begin their first business venture together with RNR Tire Express.

The agreement comes as Huntsville continues to gain national recognition for its economic strength and affordability. Earlier this year, the city was ranked the nation's No. 1 city for financial resilience, reinforcing what drew Snow and Standifer to the market: a fast-growing community with strong economic momentum and a continued need for accessible tire and wheel solutions.

"We wanted to build something together that reflected our family's values while creating opportunities for the future," said Snow. "RNR stood out because of its people, its culture, and the meaningful difference it makes for customers every day. We're excited to bring that same experience to Huntsville while building a business our family can grow together."

The Huntsville expansion reflects broader momentum across the rent-to-own industry. With rising economic pressures and inflation, RNR is expanding to meet the needs of underserved consumers seeking affordable, flexible options for tire and wheel services.

RNR has carved out a unique niche in the tire and wheel industry with its convenient, flexible payment options that fit each customer's budget. RNR professionally installs safe, quality tires and custom wheels to a growing market of underserved consumers; the tens of millions without the disposable income to pay upwards of $1,200 for out-of-pocket, unexpected tire expenses.

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About RNR Tire Express

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 31 states and internationally. The brand ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2025, was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and was named the No. 8 automotive franchise in Entrepreneur's 2026 Top 10 Franchises by Industry list. Additionally, RNR ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 ranking. Most recently, the company earned a Notable Distinction in the 2026 FUND TopScore Awards, recognizing its performance and commitment to franchisee success. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

About DX3 Brands

DX3 Brands is a value-driven, multi-brand franchisor built on more than 25 years of franchise experience. Founded in 2000 as a single brand with RNR Tire Express, the company has grown into a nationally recognized brand spanning more than 200 locations and generating over $350 million in annual revenue. Building on that success, DX3 Brands welcomed Gigglewaters alongside RNR Tire Express in 2026. DX3 Brands partners with existing brands to help them grow through proven franchise systems, operational expertise, and the infrastructure needed to support franchisee success. The company provides franchise owners with the tools, support, and guidance to build strong teams, deliver customer-driven experiences, and impact the communities they serve.

For more information regarding DX3 Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.DX3Brands.com

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Sterk, Fishman PR, [email protected]

SOURCE RNR Tire Express