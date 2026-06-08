RNR Tire Express Awards Three Brand New Cars to Deserving Mothers for 10th Annual Mother's Day Giveaway

Leading tire & wheel franchise retailer surprised mothers in Florida, Louisiana, and Virginia with brand-new vehicles

RNR received over 12,000 submissions for this year's giveaway

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express, the leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels and part of the multi-brand franchisor company DX3 Brands, celebrated its 10th annual Mother's Day Giveaway by awarding three deserving mothers in Florida, Louisiana, and Virginia with brand-new vehicles.

Roquila Brown, one of two grand prize winners in RNR Tire Express’ 10th annual Mother’s Day Giveaway, receives a brand-new 2026 Buick Envista at the RNR Bossier City location in Bossier City, Louisiana, on May 22, 2026. Katelynn Webber, one of two grand prize winners in RNR Tire Express’ 10th annual Mother’s Day Giveaway, receives a brand-new 2026 Buick Envista at the RNR Brandon location in Brandon, Florida, on May 19, 2026.

Each year, RNR invites community members to nominate mothers with incredible stories and journeys, recognizing women who dedicate themselves to their families and communities every day. With more than 12,000 stories submitted across 31 participating stores nationwide, three nominations especially stood out. Katelynn Webber from Brandon, FL, Roquila Brown of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Salina Pugh of Suffolk, VA were selected as this year's grand prize winners.

"We're proud to recognize Katelynn Webber, Roquila Brown, and Salina Pugh as this year's Mother's Day giveaway recipients," said Adam Sutton, CEO of DX3 Brands and RNR Tire Express. "Their stories are a powerful reminder of the sacrifice and compassion that so many moms carry every single day. The love and dedication they pour into the people around them truly embody the heart of why we do this. We are honored to celebrate them and grateful for the impact they continue to make in the lives of others."

Webber, who was joined by her 5-year-old son, was surprised by the RNR team with her brand-new 2026 Buick Envista at the RNR Brandon location on May 19. She was nominated by her co-worker and best friend, Cassie, who described her as selfless and deeply passionate about helping others. As a behavioral specialist and mother of an autistic son, Webber has dedicated her life to supporting children with autism and emotional behavior disorders, working with students ages 3 to 22. She recently wrote a children's book for children with autism and is pursuing her PhD in behavioral neuroscience.

Brown, who was joined by her family, was surprised by the RNR team with her brand-new 2026 Buick Envista at the RNR Bossier City location on May 22. Nominated by her 15-year-old son, Brown was described as the hero of her family. As a single mother raising three children, including a daughter with a serious heart condition and a son with autism, she has faced tremendous challenges while continuing to put her children first every day, even through financial hardships, health concerns and the recent loss of transportation that forced her to leave her job as a caretaker.

Pugh was awarded her 2026 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Thursday, June 4th at the Suffolk RNR location.

"I'm beyond grateful to my family, Cassie, and the RNR team for this incredible gift and for shining a light on mothers like me," Webber said. "Being a mom can be overwhelming, and sometimes you don't realize how much of yourself you give. But I wouldn't trade motherhood for anything, and I feel blessed to connect not only with my own child, but all the children I get to work with every day. This is truly a Mother's Day gift I will never forget."

The moment Webber received the surprise was captured on video and is available here.

RNR has continued to see strong participation in the Mother's Day Giveaway, with thousands of stories submitted this year from communities across the country. In addition to the grand prize vehicle, participating RNR stores RNR honored deserving mothers with free sets of tires.

For more information regarding RNR Tire Express and its ongoing community initiatives, please visit www.rnrtires.com.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 200 locations in 31 states and internationally. The brand ranked in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2025, was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and was named the No.8 automotive franchise in Entrepreneur's 2026 Top 10 Franchises by Industry list. Additionally, RNR ranked in Entrepreneur magazine's 2026 Franchise 500 ranking. Most recently, the company earned a Notable Distinction in the 2026 FUND TopScore Awards, recognizing its performance and commitment to franchisee success. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

For more information regarding RNR franchise opportunities, please visit www.RNRfranchise.com.

About DX3 Brands:

DX3 Brands is a value-driven, multi-brand franchisor built on more than 25 years of franchise experience. Founded in 2000 as a single brand with RNR Tire Express, the company has grown into a nationally recognized brand spanning more than 200 locations and generating over $350 million in annual revenue. Building on that success, DX3 Brands welcomed Gigglewaters alongside RNR Tire Express in 2026. DX3 Brands partners with existing brands to help them grow through proven franchise systems, operational expertise, and the infrastructure needed to support franchisee success. The company provides franchise owners with the tools, support, and guidance to build strong teams, deliver customer-driven experiences, and impact the communities they serve.

For more information regarding DX3 Brands and its franchise opportunities, please visit www.DX3Brands.com

Media Contact: Liv Ceithaml, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE RNR Tire Express