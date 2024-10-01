RNR Tire Express to Launch Ninth Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Deserving winner will receive THINK PINK package including $1,000 cash, new set of tires, and VIP spa day

RNR locations will participate in donating a portion of tires sales to further breast cancer research

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RNR Tire Express (RNR), the nation's leading franchise retailer for tires and custom wheels, announces the launch of its ninth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign. Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), the RNR team will be donating a portion of all tire sales to breast cancer research foundations to further the advancement in the search for a cure.

In addition to donating to breast cancer research, RNR is awarding a deserving breast cancer survivor or fighter with a THINK PINK package that includes $1,000 in cash, a set of new tires, and a VIP spa day package. Family and friends of deserving individuals can submit nominations here.

With more franchises participating this year, the most in the brand's 24-year history, the community impact is anticipated to reach further than ever before. As the longest-standing giveback initiative, it is expected to reach new heights with even more applicants.

RNR's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign is meant to serve as an opportunity to recognize the resilience and fortitude shown by those women and men who have now or in the past struggled with a breast cancer diagnosis. It affords those who have been diagnosed, and loved ones, an opportunity to share their journey toward recovery not only with the RNR team, but with the entire country.

"This initiative is about more than just giving away money, it is about honoring the brave individuals who are fighting breast cancer," said Larry Sutton, founder of RNR Tire Express. "At RNR, we believe in doing more than just serving our customers – we're committed to making a positive impact in our communities. It is truly special to be in our ninth year of this giveaway and being able to highlight the strong and deserving breast cancer fighters and survivors."

For more information on the RNR Tire Express KNOCK OUT Breast Cancer Campaign, visit http://www.rnrtires.com/pink.

About RNR Tire Express:

RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires and custom wheels known for their customer-centric, flexible lease-to-own payment options. Established in 2000 by rent-to-own veteran Larry Sutton, RNR has grown to over 199 locations in 29 states. The brand ranked No. 206 in Franchise Times' Top 400 list for 2023 and was recognized by Inc. magazine as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Most recently, RNR ranked No. 170 in Entrepreneur magazine's 2023 Franchise 500 ranking and #1 in the Tires and Wheels category. RNR Tire Express is seeking qualified multi-unit franchisees to help expand the franchise into prime markets throughout the country.

