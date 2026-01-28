Ro Debuts First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial Starring Serena Williams to Launch “Healthier on Ro” Campaign

Super Bowl ad highlights the health benefits Williams has experienced on Ro and marks the launch of a new multi-channel national campaign starring real Ro patients

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro , the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, today announced its first-ever Super Bowl commercial starring its GLP-1 patient ambassador, Serena Williams. The commercial marks the launch of "Healthier on Ro," a new national campaign spanning TV, digital and out-of-home, designed to highlight the benefits of GLP-1s including weight loss and other health biomarkers.

In the Super Bowl spot, Williams shares the health improvements she's experiencing on GLP-1s, including losing 34 pounds in a year and, as a result, reduced knee joint stress and steady blood sugar. Several of Williams' health markers are now better than they were at the end of her career as a professional athlete. Recent lab results show that she has lowered her cholesterol by 30% since 2021, from 185 mg/dL to 129 mg/dL (typically, a patient's total cholesterol levels improve by 4.8% while on GLP-1 medication). As her cholesterol improved, her lifetime risk of heart disease fell by a relative 70%, from 27% to 8%. Her experience mirrors that of many Ro patients, who report meaningful non-scale health improvements alongside weight loss.

"I feel better now than I have in years," said Serena Williams. "For me, this journey has been about feeling strong, energized, and healthy in my body; I feel like myself again. Being on Ro helped me focus on my health in a way that actually worked for me, and I'm excited to share how great I feel with millions of people during the Super Bowl."

Williams and Ro first partnered in August 2025 to tell the story of her decision to use GLP-1s. Since then, her story has helped reach new audiences by normalizing seeking treatment and empowering people to find out if a GLP-1 might be right for them. Now, in the Super Bowl ad, Williams highlights how being on Ro has helped her achieve her health goals. The campaign launches at a moment when GLP-1 medications are available as both injections and pills, with prices lower than ever before—making treatment accessible to more eligible people.

"There is no one with more willpower and self-discipline than Serena Williams, which is why she's the perfect person to help people see that GLP-1s are not a shortcut," said Zach Reitano, co-founder and CEO of Ro. "Serena's journey on Ro has been an inspiration to millions of people. We're excited to continue to work with her to share how Ro and GLP-1s have helped achieve her health goals. This is just the beginning."

The "Healthier on Ro" campaign will feature Williams and fellow Ro GLP-1 patient ambassador Charles Barkley—who lost 45 pounds in 7 months and reduced the stress on his knees—alongside other real Ro patients who have lost weight and improved their health. Ro aimed to highlight the stories of its everyday patients with the same level of authenticity as its celebrity ambassadors, reflecting the high quality of care provided to all Ro patients. These patients include:

Hannah Nylander-Asplin , Minneapolis-based runner who lost 75 pounds over a year and a half and gained enough energy and mobility to go from running a mile to completing a marathon

, Minneapolis-based runner who lost 75 pounds over a year and a half and gained enough energy and mobility to go from running a mile to completing a marathon Deanna and Mitchell Taylor , Atlanta-based husband and wife who together lost 41 pounds on Ro and have increased energy and mobility to keep up with their young kids

, Atlanta-based husband and wife who together lost 41 pounds on Ro and have increased energy and mobility to keep up with their young kids Greg Olson, Colorado-based cyclist who lost 78 pounds in 9 months and saw improvements in his confidence on Ro

"Healthier on Ro" builds on Ro's mission to fight for patients and expand access to GLP-1 treatment through personalized, online care. The campaign will debut during Super Bowl LX on NBC on February 8 and be supported by a national advertising strategy spanning linear and broadcast TV, paid social and out-of-home takeovers launching in cities across the U.S.

GLP-1 medications through Ro are prescribed for obesity and overweight. The average weight loss for GLP-1s offered through Ro is 14-20% in a year, in conjunction with diet and exercise. In clinical trials, patients who lost weight saw lower glucose levels and reported improvement in knee joint pain. For important safety information about GLP-1 medications, including boxed warning, visit ro.co/safety

Disclosure: Williams' husband is an investor in Ro and serves on its board.

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients in nearly every single county in the United States, including 99% of primary care deserts. Visit Ro.co for more information.

