Ro Welcomes Obesity Research Expert David B. Allison to its Advisory Board

Allison joins existing team of world-renowned advisors supporting Ro's obesity care offerings

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ro, the leading direct-to-patient healthcare company, today announced obesity research expert David B. Allison will join an existing team of world-renowned experts supporting the company's obesity care offerings. As Ro continues to scale its comprehensive obesity care offering, Allison will support Ro's research and educational initiatives. Collectively, Ro's team of obesity advisors spans expertise in pharmacological, behavioral, and nutritional therapies, as well as patient advocacy and public policy.

"At an exciting time of rapid advancement in the science and practice of obesity medicine, each of our advisors is at the forefront of their fields, driving critical innovation in obesity care. I look forward to continuing to work with our Advisory Board members to use their combined expertise to build a new paradigm for patient-centric care at Ro," said Melynda Barnes, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Ro.

David B. Allison, PhD, is an award-winning obesity researcher and biostatistician. He is acting as an independent consultant to Ro and not on behalf of or representing any institution. Allison serves as Dean and Distinguished Professor at the Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington. Funded by the NIH for over 25 years, Allison has authored more than 700 scientific publications focused on obesity as a disease, nutrition, aging, and longevity.

He joins an existing group of leaders in obesity care, including:

Metabolic Disease: Beverly Tchang, MD: Dr. Beverly Tchang is an Assistant Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. Dr. Tchang is triple board-certified in internal medicine, endocrinology, and obesity medicine. Her clinical practice, research, and educational roles focus on obesity pharmacotherapy, weight management, and telemedicine.





Public Health: Ted Kyle, RPh, MBA: Ted Kyle is an experienced healthcare executive, pharmacist, and founder of ConscienHealth, an organization dedicated to advancing evidence-based approaches to health and obesity. Ted's work primarily involves advising on changes in public health and policy to advocate for the end of stigma and bias as well as greater access to obesity care.





Clinical Psychology: Rachel Goldman, PhD, FTOS, FASMBS-IH: Dr. Rachel Goldman is a clinical psychologist and Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Goldman specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with a focus on the treatment of obesity, and takes a holistic approach through health and eating behavior change to helping clients achieve their health and wellness goals. She's frequently cited in media, including on air, in print, and online, as a behavioral health expert.





Dr. is a clinical psychologist and Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. Dr. Goldman specializes in cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with a focus on the treatment of obesity, and takes a holistic approach through health and eating behavior change to helping clients achieve their health and wellness goals. She's frequently cited in media, including on air, in print, and online, as a behavioral health expert. Nutrition: Lauren Harris-Pincus, MS, RDN: Lauren Harris-Pincus is a registered dietitian specializing in weight management and prediabetes. Harris-Pincus has run her own private practice for more than two decades, and is regularly featured as a nutrition expert in major broadcast, print, and online media outlets. She is a member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and a two-time cookbook author.

Ro's expert advisors support the development of clinical strategy and guidelines, educational content, partner in research, and advocate for greater access to obesity care, including coverage of GLP-1s medications to treat obesity. Learn more about Ro's Advisory Board here: https://ro.co/advisors/

About Ro

Ro is a direct-to-patient healthcare company with a mission of helping patients achieve their health goals by delivering the easiest, most effective care possible. Ro is the only company to offer nationwide telehealth, labs, and pharmacy services. This is enabled by Ro's vertically integrated platform that helps patients achieve their goals through a convenient, end-to-end healthcare experience spanning from diagnosis, to delivery of medication, to ongoing care. Since 2017, Ro has helped millions of patients in nearly every single county in the United States, including 98% of primary care deserts. Visit ro.co for more information.

