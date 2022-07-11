Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia - 2022-2026, Need To Increase Operational Efficiency to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of Colombia's road freight transport business is the desire to improve operational efficiency. Increased operational efficiency is required as a result of rising vehicle and fuel expenses and rising fleet operating costs. The profit margins of logistics companies have been impacted by this. Intermodal transportation is more frequently used by businesses to convey consumer items, heavy automobiles, and automotive parts.

The key drivers of intermodal utilization are cost savings, increased effectiveness, and environmental impact. Intermodal transportation is affordable, easy to track, and has little downtime. Door-to-door delivery, quicker delivery, cargo safety, and the flexibility to use multiple routes are further advantages. However High operational costs and competitive pricing are some of the factors hindering the road freight transport market growth in Colombia. Click here for a sample now!

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the road freight transport market in Colombia as a part of the global trucking market within the global industrial market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the trucking market includes the following core components:

Shippers

Truck operators

Trucking carriers

Consignees

Marketing and sales

Services

Road Freight Transport in Colombia Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

CLM Cargo

COORDINADORA

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina AS

Logistics Plus Inc.

OPL CARGA SAS

TCC INVERSIONES SA

Transportes Sanchez Polo

TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS

Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia End-user Outlook

Construction - size and forecast 2021-2026

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Food and beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026

Agriculture - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia Type Outlook

Full truckload - size and forecast 2021-2026

Less-than truckload - size and forecast 2021-202

Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.30 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.75 Regional analysis Africa Performing market contribution Colombia at 100% Key consumer countries Afghanistan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CLM Cargo, CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA, COORDINADORA, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Logistics Plus Inc., OPL CARGA SAS, TCC INVERSIONES SA, Transportes Sanchez Polo, and TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Trucking (freight)

2.2.1 Shippers

2.2.2 Truck operators

2.2.3 Trucking carriers

2.2.4 Consignees

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 14: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Full truckload

Less-than truckload

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)S

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

6.3 Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Full truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Less-than truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Need to increase operational efficiency

8.1.2 Rise in freight tonnage

8.1.3 Growing e-commerce industry

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High operational costs and competitive pricing

8.2.2 Shortage of qualified drivers

8.2.3 The operational impact of new regulations

Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing popularity of RFID tags

8.3.2 Development of autonomous vehicles

8.3.3 Rising demand for green logistics

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 31: Vendor Landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 33: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 34: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CLM Cargo

Exhibit 36: CLM Cargo - Overview

Exhibit 37: CLM Cargo - Product and service

Exhibit 38: CLM Cargo - Key offerings

10.4 CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA

Exhibit 39: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Overview

Exhibit 40: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Product and service

Exhibit 41: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 42: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Segment focus

10.5 COORDINADORA

Exhibit 43: COORDINADORA - Overview

Exhibit 44: COORDINADORA - Product and service

Exhibit 45: COORDINADORA - Key offerings

10.6 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 46: Deutsche Post AG - Overview

Exhibit 47: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments

Exhibit 48: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus

10.7 DSV Panalpina AS

Exhibit 50: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview

Exhibit 51: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments

Exhibit 52: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 53: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus

10.8 Logistics Plus Inc.

Exhibit 54: Logistics Plus Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 55: Logistics Plus Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 56: Logistics Plus Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 57: Logistics Plus Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 OPL CARGA SAS

Exhibit 58: OPL CARGA SAS - Overview

Exhibit 59: OPL CARGA SAS - Product and service

Exhibit 60: OPL CARGA SAS - Key offerings

10.10 TCC INVERSIONES SA

Exhibit 61: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Overview

Exhibit 62: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Product and service

Exhibit 63: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Key offerings

10.11 Transportes Sanchez Polo

Exhibit 64: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Overview

Exhibit 65: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Product and service

Exhibit 66: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Key offerings

10.12 TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS

Exhibit 67: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Overview

Exhibit 68: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Product and service

Exhibit 69: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 71: Research Methodology

Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 73: Information sources

