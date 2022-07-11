Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia - 2022-2026, Need To Increase Operational Efficiency to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 03:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road Freight Transport Market in Colombia is segmented by end-user (construction, manufacturing, food and beverages, agriculture, and others) and type (full truckload and less-than-truckload). The market is expected to increase by USD 1.30 billion, at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. The need to increase operational efficiency is notably fueling the expansion of the commercial jar blender industry.
The market is segmented by end-user (construction, manufacturing, food and beverages, agriculture, and others) and type (full truckload and less-than-truckload).
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
One of the main factors promoting the expansion of Colombia's road freight transport business is the desire to improve operational efficiency. Increased operational efficiency is required as a result of rising vehicle and fuel expenses and rising fleet operating costs. The profit margins of logistics companies have been impacted by this. Intermodal transportation is more frequently used by businesses to convey consumer items, heavy automobiles, and automotive parts.
The key drivers of intermodal utilization are cost savings, increased effectiveness, and environmental impact. Intermodal transportation is affordable, easy to track, and has little downtime. Door-to-door delivery, quicker delivery, cargo safety, and the flexibility to use multiple routes are further advantages. However High operational costs and competitive pricing are some of the factors hindering the road freight transport market growth in Colombia.
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the road freight transport market in Colombia as a part of the global trucking market within the global industrial market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the trucking market includes the following core components:
- Shippers
- Truck operators
- Trucking carriers
- Consignees
- Marketing and sales
- Services
View Sample Report: for highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Road Freight Transport in Colombia Companies:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- CLM Cargo
- COORDINADORA
- Deutsche Post AG
- DSV Panalpina AS
- Logistics Plus Inc.
- OPL CARGA SAS
- TCC INVERSIONES SA
- Transportes Sanchez Polo
- TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings.
Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia End-user Outlook
- Construction - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Manufacturing - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Food and beverages - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Agriculture - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia Type Outlook
- Full truckload - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Less-than truckload - size and forecast 2021-202
Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.
|
Road Freight Transport Market In Colombia Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.30 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.75
|
Regional analysis
|
Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
Colombia at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Afghanistan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
CLM Cargo, CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA, COORDINADORA, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina AS, Logistics Plus Inc., OPL CARGA SAS, TCC INVERSIONES SA, Transportes Sanchez Polo, and TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis: Trucking (freight)
2.2.1 Shippers
2.2.2 Truck operators
2.2.3 Trucking carriers
2.2.4 Consignees
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Services
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 04: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 09: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 10: Comparison by End-user
5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 11: Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 13: Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 14: Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 15: Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 16: Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 18: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 20: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Full truckload
- Less-than truckload
Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)S
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type
6.3 Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Full truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Less-than truckload - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 29: Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Need to increase operational efficiency
8.1.2 Rise in freight tonnage
8.1.3 Growing e-commerce industry
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High operational costs and competitive pricing
8.2.2 Shortage of qualified drivers
8.2.3 The operational impact of new regulations
Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Increasing popularity of RFID tags
8.3.2 Development of autonomous vehicles
8.3.3 Rising demand for green logistics
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 31: Vendor Landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 33: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 34: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 CLM Cargo
Exhibit 36: CLM Cargo - Overview
Exhibit 37: CLM Cargo - Product and service
Exhibit 38: CLM Cargo - Key offerings
10.4 CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA
Exhibit 39: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Overview
Exhibit 40: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Product and service
Exhibit 41: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 42: CONSIGNACIONES TRANSITOS Y TRANSPORTES INTERNACIONALES SA - Segment focus
10.5 COORDINADORA
Exhibit 43: COORDINADORA - Overview
Exhibit 44: COORDINADORA - Product and service
Exhibit 45: COORDINADORA - Key offerings
10.6 Deutsche Post AG
Exhibit 46: Deutsche Post AG - Overview
Exhibit 47: Deutsche Post AG - Business segments
Exhibit 48: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings
Exhibit 49: Deutsche Post AG - Segment focus
10.7 DSV Panalpina AS
Exhibit 50: DSV Panalpina AS - Overview
Exhibit 51: DSV Panalpina AS - Business segments
Exhibit 52: DSV Panalpina AS - Key offerings
Exhibit 53: DSV Panalpina AS - Segment focus
10.8 Logistics Plus Inc.
Exhibit 54: Logistics Plus Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 55: Logistics Plus Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Logistics Plus Inc. - Key news
Exhibit 57: Logistics Plus Inc. - Key offerings
10.9 OPL CARGA SAS
Exhibit 58: OPL CARGA SAS - Overview
Exhibit 59: OPL CARGA SAS - Product and service
Exhibit 60: OPL CARGA SAS - Key offerings
10.10 TCC INVERSIONES SA
Exhibit 61: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Overview
Exhibit 62: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Product and service
Exhibit 63: TCC INVERSIONES SA - Key offerings
10.11 Transportes Sanchez Polo
Exhibit 64: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Overview
Exhibit 65: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Product and service
Exhibit 66: Transportes Sanchez Polo - Key offerings
10.12 TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS
Exhibit 67: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Overview
Exhibit 68: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Product and service
Exhibit 69: TRANSPORTES VIGIA SAS - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 71: Research Methodology
Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 73: Information sources
