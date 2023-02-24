Road freight transport market size is estimated to grow by USD 130.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, Historic market size is valued at USD 312.15 billion in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global road freight transport market size is estimated to grow by USD 130.56 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Freight Transport Market 2023-2027

E-scooter market- Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on vehicle type (medium, heavy commercial vehicle, and light commercial vehicle), and end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others)

The medium segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle transportation involves the movement of goods by surface transport carriers, such as trucks and trailers. Medium and heavy commercial vehicles are a mode of freight that is primarily used for larger shipments. Besides providing logistics services, road freight transport providers also provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation, door-to-door delivery, and packaging. Vendors in the market are also adopting intermodal transportation to provide better services to their customers. Such factors fuel the growth of the medium and heavy commercial vehicle segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global road freight transport market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-scooter market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The road freight transport market in APAC is expected to grow due to the presence of a large consumer base for both food and beverage and consumer goods. With the rise in disposable incomes and the growing aging population the expenditure on healthcare in this region is witnessing strong growth rates. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for temperature-controlled transport of healthcare products. Moreover, the increased demand for organic food products due to the availability of certified organic dairy products and rising health consciousness among consumers in countries are fueling the demand for related logistics. Moreover, the availability of low-cost labor and resources in developing economies, such as India , Indonesia , Bangladesh , and Vietnam , has attracted many global automotive OEMs to establish their manufacturing plants in the region. Thus, the aforementioned factors will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

E-scooter market– Market Dynamics Key factor driving market growth

The rapid growth in the e-commerce industry is notably driving the market growth.

The global e-commerce industry is growing rapidly due to the increasing global penetration of the internet and the increasing availability of low-cost smartphones.

Consumers are spending less time visiting offline stores as they prefer to shop online.

Consumers buy various products from online shopping sites such as food and beverages, electronic products, personal care products, health products, and others.

Vendors in the global road transport market have adopted new strategies to support the growing e-commerce sales. Therefore, these factors will help in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of blockchain in the road transport industry is an emerging trend in the market.

Blockchain technology is a digital ledger linked to a list of blocks that stores data in a cryptographically secured and decentralized network.

In the transportation industry, the use of blockchain technology increases the visibility of operations and offers stakeholders throughout the supply chain the ability to effectively track products throughout the logistics process.

Blockchain technology also improves security because independent third-party records and verifies every transaction.

Hence, owning to the many benefits of blockchain technology, road transport providers are collaborating with blockchain technology providers to develop platforms that increase security and transparency in the logistics industry, which in turn, will drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High operational costs and competitive pricing are major challenges impeding market growth.

Operating costs are rising due to the instability of world fuel prices

Market sellers are under constant pressure from customers to keep trucking prices low. Although these suppliers make a profit from fixed-term contracts with customers, fluctuations in global fuel prices reduce their profit share.

The market requires a very capital-intensive infrastructure with a large fleet of vehicles and containers, warehouses equipped with special technology for storing various products, and a skilled workforce.

In addition, with the growing market demand for additional services and professional supply chain solutions, trucking companies are becoming very competitive in pricing their services. Thus, such factors will restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

D Know more about drivers, trends, and challenges - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this road freight transport market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the road freight transport market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the road freight transport market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-scooter industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of road freight transport market vendors

Road Freight Transport Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 130.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AlkomTrans, Cargo Carriers Ltd., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Fercam Spa, First European Logistics Ltd., Ital Logistics Ltd., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., KLG Europe, Kuehne and Nagel International AG, NGL Gondrand Group SA, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Overland Total Logistics Services Sdn. Bhd., SNCF Group, and Yellow Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials Market reports

SOURCE Technavio