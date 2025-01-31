Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe to Grow by USD 41.2 Billion (2025-2029), Key Role in Intermodal Transport Boosts Market, AI-Powered Evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The Road freight transportation market in Europe size is estimated to grow by USD 41.2 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 1.8% during the forecast period. High significance of road freight in intermodal transportation is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing digital transformation in road freight transportation. However, competitive pricing and higher operational costs of road freight transportation poses a challenge. Key market players include AP Moller Maersk AS, CEVA Logistics, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Ewals Cargo Care Holdings BV, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, H.Essers, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, MARITIMA SURESTE SHIPPING SLU, Raben Group, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, Schneider and Cie. AG, UAB Girteka Logistics, XPO Inc., and Ziegler Group Corp..

Europe's Road Freight Transportation Market is experiencing significant trends in logistics, particularly in the use of trucks and vans for cargo transportation. Production trends show a rise in door-to-door delivery services due to e-commerce growth. Neighboring countries' trade agreements and economic recovery impact road freight volume. Retail e-commerce and end-user industries like food & beverages, petroleum needs, and metal & mining rely on road freight solutions. Intermodal transportation and cross-border trade activities are also increasing. Diesel imports and logistics providers' core competencies are key factors. UPS, Custom, and third-party logistics (3PL) firms offer contract logistics services. Impacting factors include just-in-time manufacturing, RFID tags, globalization, IT solutions, and the multi-modal system. Travel bans, quarantines, movement restrictions, border controls, and closures due to health screening are challenges.

The European road freight transportation sector is undergoing a significant digital transformation. This revolution is altering the way supply chains function, boosting efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness. At the heart of this shift are advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, and blockchain. AI and data analytics provide predictive insights and real-time decision-making through the analysis of extensive data, optimizing routes, anticipating demand, and improving resource allocation. The IoT links devices, vehicles, and equipment, enabling real-time tracking, remote monitoring, and uninterrupted communication among all involved parties.

The European road freight transportation market is experiencing significant challenges due to production trends and the rise of e-commerce. With the increase in retail e-commerce sales, there is a growing demand for door-to-door delivery services, putting pressure on logistics transportation providers to offer efficient solutions. Neighboring countries and domestic markets are key players in cross-border trade activities, but trade agreements and travel bans due to the economic recovery from the pandemic are impacting factors. Truck and van cargo volumes are at record highs, with core competencies of logistics providers including UPS, Custom, and third-party logistics (3PL) firms, essential for meeting the needs of end user industries such as food & beverages, petroleum, metal & mining, and just-in-time manufacturing. Intermodal transportation and last-mile delivery services are crucial for supply chain efficiency, with IT solutions and software, RFID tags, and a multi-modal system essential for managing the complexities of road freight solutions. However, diesel imports, movement restrictions, border controls, and quarantines are impacting the market, with the globalization of the e-commerce industry and the need for intermodal transportation and cross-border trade activities adding further complexity. Logistics firms must adapt to these challenges and offer contract logistics services to remain competitive.

The European road freight transportation market experiences instability due to the volatile prices of crude oil, which significantly impacts operational costs. Fuel expenditure, a substantial portion of operational expenses, is subject to fluctuations, making the market susceptible to price changes. For instance, the 2021 Suez Canal blockage resulted in increased fuel prices, leading to higher operational expenses for carriers, negatively affecting profitability. This unpredictability hinders businesses from creating accurate budgets, planning long-term investments, and offering competitive pricing, posing a persistent financial challenge for market participants.

This road freight transportation market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Vehicle Type 1.1 Medium and heavy commercial vehicle

1.2 Light commercial vehicle Product 2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Metals and mining

2.3 Dangerous goods

2.4 Agriculture

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Medium and heavy commercial vehicle- The European road freight transportation market is primarily driven by the demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles. These vehicles offer versatility in accommodating various cargo requirements, making them the preferred choice. Major players like Volvo, DAF Trucks, and Mercedes-Benz dominate the market with advanced versions boasting larger payloads, improved fuel efficiency, and emissions compliance. The market is witnessing a shift towards electric and hybrid models due to stringent environmental regulations. E-commerce growth is fueling the need for efficient logistics, pushing the market forward. However, challenges persist, including insufficient alternative fuel infrastructure and driver shortages. The future of the market is shaped by sustainability, with innovations like autonomous driving and networking enhancing operational efficiency and safety. As a result, the demand for medium and heavy commercial vehicles is projected to rise, driving market growth throughout the forecast period.

The European road freight transportation market is a vital component of the continent's logistics sector, facilitating the movement of goods and services between manufacturing hubs, retailers, and consumers. Production trends in manufacturing industries continue to drive the demand for road freight transportation, with an increasing focus on door-to-door delivery services to ensure timely and efficient supply chain operations. The rise of e-commerce and retail e-commerce has further boosted the market, as consumers expect faster delivery times and greater convenience. Domestic and neighboring countries are key markets, with the common border facilitating seamless transportation. Trade agreements and economic recovery are also significant factors influencing the road freight volume. Transportation projects and the development of advanced roadways further enhance the market's growth prospects. Trucks and vans remain the primary modes of transportation for cargo, with a growing emphasis on fuel efficiency and sustainability.

The European road freight transportation market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing production trends, domestic and cross-border trade activities, and the in e-commerce. Door-to-door delivery services, last-mile delivery solutions, and intermodal transportation are becoming increasingly popular. E-commerce, particularly retail e-commerce, is driving the demand for logistics transportation, with food & beverages, petroleum needs, and metal & mining being key end-user industries. The market is witnessing record highs in road freight volume due to the economic recovery of European countries and the impact of trade agreements with neighboring countries. Diesel imports, third-party logistics (3PL), and contract logistics services are core competencies of logistics providers. However, the market is facing challenges such as travel bans, quarantines, movement restrictions, border controls, and closures due to the global pandemic. RFID tags, IT solutions, and software are being integrated into the multi-modal system to enhance supply chain efficiency. The road freight transportation market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, impacted by various factors including just-in-time manufacturing, globalization, and the evolving needs of the e-commerce industry.

