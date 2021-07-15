Road Freight Transportation Market in North America to grow by USD 103.29 billion|Technavio

The report on the road freight transportation market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to increase operational efficiency, the increase in freight tonnage, the growth of the automotive and auto components industry.

The road freight transportation market in North America analysis includes type and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the road freight transportation market growth in North America during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The road freight transportation market in North America covers the following areas:

Road Freight Transportation Market In North America Sizing

Road Freight Transportation Market In North America Forecast

Road Freight Transportation Market In North America Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Full truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Less-than truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

CMA CGM Group

FedEx Corp.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

Ryder System Inc.

Schneider National Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Yellow Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

