Road freight transportation market size in Europe is set to grow by USD 58.43 billion from 2020 to 2025, Evolving Opportunities with DACHSER SE, and Deutsche Post DHL Group among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the road freight transportation market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 58.43 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The road freight transportation market in Europe is fragmented and includes numerous international and regional vendors. There are immense growth opportunities in countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Poland, and Spain owing to the growing demand for green logistics and digital transformation. The intense competition has increased the number of strategic M&A over the past few years. Vendors are investing in joint ventures and acquisitions to capture a major share of the market. To learn more about the road freight transportation market in Europe - Request the latest sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Road Freight Transportation Market in Europe

Road freight transportation market in Europe 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The road freight transportation market in Europe report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing popularity of RFID tags as one of the key trends in the road freight transportation market in Europe during the next few years. Road freight transportation is an integral part of intermodal transportation, which has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, competitive pricing and higher operational costs might hamper the market growth.

Road freight transportation market in Europe scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 58.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 1.20 Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 30% Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Road freight transportation market in Europe 2021-2025: Vendor analysis

DACHSER SE, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, XPO Logistics Inc., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Rhenus SE and Co. KG, and Schenker AG are among some of the major market participants.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key

news and the latest developments. Download a sample report

Road freight transportation market in Europe 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Food and beverages: The road freight transportation market growth by this segment will be significant during the forecast period. The food and beverage industry in Europe is expected to grow owing to factors such as an increase in income levels, changing consumer preferences, improvement in standards of living, and a rise in the adoption of organic and packaged food and drinks. This, in turn, will drive the road freight transportation market growth in the region during the forecast period.

is expected to grow owing to factors such as an increase in income levels, changing consumer preferences, improvement in standards of living, and a rise in the adoption of organic and packaged food and drinks. This, in turn, will drive the road freight transportation market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Metals and mining



Dangerous goods



Agriculture



Others

Geography

Rest of Europe : Rest of Europe will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Poland is a key contributor to the road freight transportation market growth in the Rest of Europe . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. In addition, the geographic position of Italy and its connectivity to major European countries has attracted numerous vendors, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in the region.

: Rest of will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. is a key contributor to the road freight transportation market growth in the Rest of . However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. In addition, the geographic position of and its connectivity to major European countries has attracted numerous vendors, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market in the region.

Germany



Spain



UK



France

Road freight transportation market in Europe 2021-2025: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the growth of the road freight transportation market in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the size of the road freight transportation market in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the road freight transportation market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in the road freight transportation market in Europe .

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Related Reports

The size of the road freight transport market in Colombia is expected to increase by USD 1.30 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers road freight transport market in Colombia segmentation by end-user (construction, manufacturing, food and beverages, agriculture, and others) and type (full truckload and less-than-truckload).

The road freight transport market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 130.56 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (medium, heavy commercial vehicle, and light commercial vehicle), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Metals and mining - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dangerous goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Spain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Competitive scenario

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

DACHSER SE

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

GEODIS

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Rhenus SE and Co. KG

Schenker AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio