Road Haulage Market size is set to grow by USD 1,313.38 million from 2022 to 2027; the use of alternative fuels to be a significant market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global road haulage market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,313.38 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the market growth. Improvements in the economic conditions of developing countries in APAC led to a rise in the purchasing power of consumers. This has increased sales in the e-commerce industry. As a result, the demand for road logistics is increasing in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. In addition, government initiatives focusing on trade and foreign direct investment (FDI) are strengthening cross-border e-commerce logistics between countries in the region. All these factors are driving the growth of the road haulage market in APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Haulage Market 2023-2027

Road Haulage Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This road haulage market report extensively covers market segmentation by vehicle type (heavy commercial vehicles and light commercial vehicles), type (domestic road haulage and international road haulage), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The road haulage market share growth by the heavy commercial vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. Larger shipments, especially the ones that occupy more than half and up to the full capacity of a 48-foot or 53-foot trailer typically use HCVs. HCV like full truckload freight transportation, involves the movement of goods by surface transport carriers, such as trucks and trailers. They also include refrigerated trucks that are used for the transportation of temperature-sensitive products. Along with providing logistics services, road freight service providers also provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation, door-to-door delivery, and packaging. Hence, such developments regarding electrification will positively impact the growth of the global market through the HCVs segment during the forecast period.

Road Haulage Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by rapid growth in the e-commerce industry. The increased availability of low-cost smartphones and the rising penetration of the internet have fostered the growth of the e-commerce industry, especially across APAC. The rapid expansion of the middle-class population and the growing pool of online shoppers in countries such as China and India have increased the demand for e-commerce services.

In addition, the convenience offered by e-commerce platforms has increased consumer preference for online shopping. This has resulted in a shift in the focus toward digital marketplaces among manufacturers. Thus, road haulage service providers have been adopting new strategies to support the increasing e-commerce sales. All these factors are driving the growth of the market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The use of alternative fuels is identified as the key trend in the market. Increasing manufacturing costs, stringent regulations, and growing environmental concerns have led manufacturers to opt for alternative fuels in road freight vehicles that deliver products. Some of the alternative fuels used by manufacturers include natural gas, biodiesel, and propane.

Natural gas is further categorized into three types, namely compressed natural gas (CNG), liquified natural gas (LNG), and landfill gas. These gases burn efficiently and produce comparatively lesser greenhouse gases compared to fossil fuels. The use of such alternative fuels also aids in energy security and ensures significant cost reductions. This trend is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The shortage of heavy vehicle drivers is identified as the major challenge in the market. The market is experiencing a shortage of drivers for HCVs in the transportation industry worldwide. For instance, between October 2018 and January 2019, driver shortage across the freight transport sector was 20% to 22% in Europe.

Fading interest and the lack of women and the young population opting for driving as a profession are some of the key factors resulting in the decline in the number of truck drivers. In addition, the increasing average age of drivers is expected to further impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this road haulage market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the road haulage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the road haulage market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the road haulage market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of road haulage market vendors

Road Haulage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,313.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AM Cargo Ltd., BG Rodwell Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Container Corp. of India Ltd., DB Schenker, DSV AS, Fercam Spa, FM Logistic, Gosselin Group, Ital Logistics Ltd., KLG Europe, LKW WALTER Internationale Transportorganisation AG, Manitoulin Transport Inc., Maxi Group Ltd, Mesaroli Spa, Monarch Transport Ltd., Siemens AG, SLH Transport Inc., and Woodside Haulage Holdings Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

