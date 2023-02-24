Road logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.59% by 2027, Market Driven by increased outsourcing of logistics services to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global road logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 782.97 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.59% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Logistics Market 2023-2027

Road logistics market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Domestic and International), and type (Truckload, Less than truckload, Parcel, and Same day).

The domestic segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Factors such as domestic deliveries being more affordable than foreign deliveries, which has fueled the expansion of the domestic segment of the global market. Additionally, major players in APAC are also transitioning to an asset-light business model, subcontracting with regional transport suppliers, and offering value-added services such as kitting, assembly, packing, and other crucial aspects of the market. Owing to these factors, the domestic application segment is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global road logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global road logistics market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rapid economic growth in the Asia-Pacific region has led to a significant increase in per capita income in recent years, increased consumer purchasing power, and increased sales in the e-commerce industry. This will have a positive impact on the market. The rapid growth of LTL carriers in APAC is also attributed to an increase in imports and exports due to a rise in industrialization that requires manufacturers to move their raw materials and finished goods worldwide. Additionally, the large automotive industries in Japan and India offer market potential for LTL carriers. Such factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 -Download a Sample Report

Road logistics market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increased outsourcing of logistics services is notably driving the market growth.

The increase in logistics requirements as manufacturing companies are expanding their production capacities and operations.

Benefits such as increased operational efficiency and cost savings encourage shippers to outsource logistics, either partially or completely, to third-party logistics providers and focus on their core competencies.

This also makes their supply chain process efficient with minimum blocked capital. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Automation in the same-day delivery market is an emerging trend in the market.

Autonomous logistics is expected to gradually start replacing manual interaction as the former provides accurate outcomes by reducing labor errors.

Autonomous logistics reduces the duration of logistics operations by around 80%-85%. Other innovations include the evolving Internet of Things in the logistics domain that can connect anything virtually. It helps in the warehouse picking operations.

Furthermore, the involvement of robotics in logistics operations is also expected to improve the efficiency of vendors in the same-day delivery market. Hence, all these factors will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Shortage of truck drivers is a major challenge impeding market growth.

The global market is witnessing a shortage of skilled truck drivers. This shortfall is expected to increase if various issues, such as low wages, long working hours, and implementation of electronic logging devices (ELDs), are not addressed.

Furthermore, many truckers and logistics companies in the US have started protesting regarding the adoption of ELDs in the transportation industry.

Manufacturers and distributors need to pay high wages to truck drivers to deliver goods on time, which increases road logistics costs.

Moreover, the industry-wide shortage of truck drivers may result in low vehicle utilization and missed revenue opportunities. Hence, a shortage of skilled drivers will limit the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses- Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this road logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the road logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the road logistics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the road logistics market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of road logistics market vendors

Road Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 782.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acme Truck Line Inc., Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, ArcBest Corp, Bennett International Group LLC, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corp., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Penske Corp., Quantix SCS Inc., RD Logistics, Ryder System Inc, Saltchuk, Schneider National Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., Werner Enterprises Inc., XPO Logistics Inc., and Yellow Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global road logistics market 2017 - 2021

4.2 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 International - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Truckload - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Less than truckload - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Parcel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Same day - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acme Truck Line Inc.

12.4 Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P

12.5 ArcBest Corp

12.6 Bennett International Group LLC

12.7 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

12.8 Deutsche Post AG

12.9 FedEx Corp.

12.10 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

12.11 Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.

12.12 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

12.13 Quantix SCS Inc.

12.14 Saltchuk

12.15 United Parcel Service Inc.

12.16 XPO Logistics Inc.

12.17 Yellow Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio