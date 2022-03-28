Road Marking Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 2.11 billion | Technavio

In-Scope :

Paint-based marking:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the paint-based marking segment under the type category as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. To comply with stringent regulations on the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), acetone road paint is used for marking, as it is extremely low in VOCs.

Out-of-Scope :

Performance-based marking

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments, Request for a FREE sample

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (paint-based marking and performance-based marking)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by type (paint-based marking and performance-based marking) Key Companies- 3M Co., Axnoy Industries LIp, AutoMark Technologies ( India ) Pvt. Ltd., AUTOMARK INDUSTRIES ( INDIA ) Pvt. Ltd., Basler Lacke AG, Crown Technology LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Geveko Markings, Kataline Group, Kelly Bros Ltd., Kestrel Thermoplastics Ltd., Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co.Ltd. (ROADSKY Corp.), NIPSEA Group, Ozark Materials LLC, PPG Industries Inc., Rembrandtin Coatings GmbH, SealMaster, Sunrise Overseas, SWARCO AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co., among others.

Co., Axnoy Industries LIp, AutoMark Technologies ( ) Pvt. Ltd., AUTOMARK INDUSTRIES ( ) Pvt. Ltd., Basler Lacke AG, Crown Technology LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Geveko Markings, Kataline Group, Kelly Bros Ltd., Kestrel Thermoplastics Ltd., Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co.Ltd. (ROADSKY Corp.), NIPSEA Group, Ozark Materials LLC, PPG Industries Inc., Rembrandtin Coatings GmbH, SealMaster, Sunrise Overseas, SWARCO AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co., among others. Driver- Growing awareness and adoption of road safety

Growing awareness and adoption of road safety Challenge- Certification in Nordic countries

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Road Marking Materials Market

Vendor Insights-

The road marking materials market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advancements to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of road marking materials such as all-weather elements 50 series, liquid pavement marking 5000 series, among others which have advanced technologies to deliver true reflected color and optimized visibility tailored to roadway requirements.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Road Marking Materials Market Driver:

Growing awareness and adoption of road safety:

According to the WHO, approximately 1.3 million people die from road collisions or accidents each year. The WHO started the Decade of Action for Road Safety at the end of October 2021 to end this crisis. Thus, the growing need for road safety globally will have a positive impact on the market in focus during the forecast period.

Road Marking Materials Market Challenge:

Certification in Nordic countries:

NordicCert is a certification system for road marking materials in Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. The approval is based on the monitored and documented performance measurements of material samples that are applied to test fields on public roads. The rejection of road marking materials can be a challenge for vendors and negatively impact the market in focus.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Gelcoat Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyester Straps Market by Grade Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Road Marking Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.72% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.11 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.21 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Axnoy Industries LIp, AutoMark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., AUTOMARK INDUSTRIES (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd., Basler Lacke AG, Crown Technology LLC , Evonik Industries AG, Geveko Markings, Kataline Group, Kelly Bros Ltd., Kestrel Thermoplastics Ltd., Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co.Ltd. (ROADSKY Corp.), NIPSEA Group, Ozark Materials LLC, PPG Industries Inc., Rembrandtin Coatings GmbH, SealMaster, Sunrise Overseas, SWARCO AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Paint-based marking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Paint-based marking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Paint-based marking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Paint-based marking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Paint-based marking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Performance-based marking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Performance-based marking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Performance-based marking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Performance-based marking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Performance-based marking - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Basler Lacke AG

Exhibit 94: Basler Lacke AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Basler Lacke AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Basler Lacke AG - Key offerings

10.5 Crown Technology LLC

Exhibit 97: Crown Technology LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Crown Technology LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Crown Technology LLC - Key offerings

10.6 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 100: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 101: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 103: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

10.7 Geveko Markings

Exhibit 105: Geveko Markings - Overview



Exhibit 106: Geveko Markings - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Geveko Markings - Key news



Exhibit 108: Geveko Markings - Key offerings

10.8 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 109: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: PPG Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Rembrandtin Coatings GmbH

Exhibit 114: Rembrandtin Coatings GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: Rembrandtin Coatings GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Rembrandtin Coatings GmbH - Key offerings

10.10 SealMaster

Exhibit 117: SealMaster - Overview



Exhibit 118: SealMaster - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: SealMaster - Key offerings

10.11 SWARCO AG

Exhibit 120: SWARCO AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: SWARCO AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: SWARCO AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: SWARCO AG - Key offerings

10.12 The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Exhibit 124: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 127: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: The Sherwin-Williams Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio