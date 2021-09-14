Road Ready Advanced Telematics Unveils LogIQ™ Integrated Fleet Data Platform

CLEVELAND, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Road Ready, an advanced telematics and smart fleet technology provider from Clarience Technologies, has introduced its groundbreaking integrated data platform, LogIQTM, at a press event today at the 2021 American Trucking Associations 2021 Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Exhibition. The new LogIQ platform integrates data from a broad network of industry partners with its own trailer telematics system, making it easier for commercial fleets to obtain insights from data generated by trailers and other fleet equipment.

"Commercial carriers cannot easily analyze data trends when they receive data through multiple feeds and portals," said Nada Jiddou, Clarience Technologies executive vice president and Road Ready general manager. "We developed LogIQ to streamline delivery of data and make it easier for fleets to obtain actionable insights that improve their operating efficiency."

Innovation Focused on Customers

As smarter, more connected technologies are introduced into the transportation industry, commercial fleets now have access to many new data sources that, when analyzed, can bring significant efficiencies into their operations. Yet, even the most sophisticated fleets can feel overwhelmed by the task of analyzing the growing number of information sources to optimize their operations.

The introduction of the LogIQ integrated data platform gives users complete access through its FleetVizTM fleet management portal, a single interface providing detailed data from at-a-glance widgets. The dashboard delivers a closer look at which assets have active alerts and need attention. With dynamic reports and insights, fleet managers can analyze data to reduce costs, optimize fleet assets and increase supply chain visibility.

LogIQ Partners Will Power Platform

The strength of the LogIQ integrated data platform comes from its premier partners, all of which are leading brands serving commercial transportation. LogIQ's trailblazing technology, unlike anything in trailer telematics today, acts as a universal language decoder, enabling data generated by smart trailer components from LogIQ partners to talk to one another. This enhanced trailer connectivity facilitates the aggregation of third-party data feeds, driving smart decision making.

LogIQ premier partners offer the following integrations with Road Ready:

Right Weigh, Inc. – Right Weigh's onboard load scale for air and spring suspension trailers measure on-the-ground axle group weight, saving fleets money on commercial scale fees, out-of-route mileage and overweight fines.

– Right Weigh's onboard load scale for air and spring suspension trailers measure on-the-ground axle group weight, saving fleets money on commercial scale fees, out-of-route mileage and overweight fines. P.S.I. –P.S.I.'s automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) and its TireVew TM tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) which provides tire pressure and temperature in real time, and its suite of optional sensors provide other critical vehicle health data such as wheel bearing temperatures and air tank pressures.

–P.S.I.'s automatic tire inflation system (ATIS) and its TireVew tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) which provides tire pressure and temperature in real time, and its suite of optional sensors provide other critical vehicle health data such as wheel bearing temperatures and air tank pressures. Hendrickson – Hendrickson WATCHMAN TM tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and wheel-end health sensors help fleet operations maximize uptime by giving real-time visibility to potential wheel end and tire issues so that they can be resolved early and efficiently.

Hendrickson WATCHMAN tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and wheel-end health sensors help fleet operations maximize uptime by giving real-time visibility to potential wheel end and tire issues so that they can be resolved early and efficiently. Continental – Continental ContiConnect TM sensors monitor tire inflation and temperature enabling fleets to identify potential issues and schedule preventative maintenance, avoiding unexpected downtime.

– Continental ContiConnect sensors monitor tire inflation and temperature enabling fleets to identify potential issues and schedule preventative maintenance, avoiding unexpected downtime. ConMet Digital – ConMet Digital Preset Plus ® SmartHub is the first connected health monitoring system integrated into hub assembly, generating actionable intelligence to optimize wheel-end health.

– ConMet Digital Preset Plus SmartHub is the first connected health monitoring system integrated into hub assembly, generating actionable intelligence to optimize wheel-end health. SKF – SKF Wheel End Monitor communicates wheel end temperature and bearing conditions and alerts fleets of potential bearing failures before they occur.

– SKF Wheel End Monitor communicates wheel end temperature and bearing conditions and alerts fleets of potential bearing failures before they occur. SAF Holland – SAF Tire Pilot™ Plus (TPP) with Real Time Sensing give customers the ability to monitor trailer tire pressures while on the road or when uncoupled and sitting idle.

SAF Tire Pilot™ Plus (TPP) with Real Time Sensing give customers the ability to monitor trailer tire pressures while on the road or when uncoupled and sitting idle. Stemco – TracBat Hubodometer helps fleets schedule maintenance, determine lease charges, validate guarantees and calculate costs per mile and can be programmed by the STEMCO Programmer to meet the customer's specific tire revolutions requirements.

TracBat Hubodometer helps fleets schedule maintenance, determine lease charges, validate guarantees and calculate costs per mile and can be programmed by the STEMCO Programmer to meet the customer's specific tire revolutions requirements. Hyundai Translead – Road Ready welcomes its newest LogIQ partner, Hyundai Translead, who now offers HT LinkSenseTM to empower end-to-end trailer operation visibility and maximize fleet operational efficiency. Supported sensors include cargo volume, weight, door, air disc brake pad wear, smart brake chamber, light out detection, wheel end temperature and tire pressure monitoring.

Road Ready understands commercial transportation well as the brand was born from Truck-Lite, a leader in advanced lighting solutions whose industry experience helped the Road Ready telematics business quickly establish these partner relationships. Road Ready believes LogIQ will be a key differentiator with customers on day one and predicts the platform will become even more powerful as the number of partners grows and will also act as an entry point for future artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

Bold Thinking Drives Technology Leadership

This announcement comes only weeks after Road Ready announced their 5G Ready telematics system, a first-of-its-kind trailer telematics solution allowing fleets to operate their systems continuously without worrying about downtime caused by cellular network upgrades. Now, the Road Ready business has gone even further to continue to innovate on behalf of its customers.

Road Ready is no stranger to technology. It has built an in-house team with a deep experience in transportation technology - software developers and hardware, firmware and manufacturing engineers, each with an extensive track record in digital transformation. The brand has a much better feel for what future technologies are coming and when they will arrive, enabling them to deliver customer-focused innovations at the speed of the industry.

"Developing the right technologies for customers starts by anticipating what they need tomorrow." said Jiddou. "As the pace of change in technology accelerates, we cannot simply follow—we need to lead."

To learn more, visit rrtelematics.com.

About Road Ready

Road Ready, a Clarience Technologies brand, is a vertically integrated advanced telematics and smart fleet solutions SaaS provider based in Southfield, Michigan. Road Ready offers custom telematics solutions to help fleets manage, optimize and maximize their assets. Coupled with an expansive network of premier integration partners, customers can do more through a single interface, Road Ready continues to implement groundbreaking research and development to make impactful contributions to the transportation industry.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

