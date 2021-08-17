Road Ready Announces Industry-Leading 5G Ready Enhanced Fleet Telematics

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Road Ready, an advanced telematics and smart fleet technology brand from Clarience Technologies, today announced its 5G Ready telematics system, the first in commercial transportation. As the industry transitions to 4G, fleets that are equipped with Road Ready 5G Ready will be able to operate their systems continuously without worrying about downtime caused by the next network upgrade.

"We understand commercial fleets don't make money when their trailers or assets sit idle," said Nada Jiddou, executive vice president at Clarience Technologies and Road Ready general manager. "Our new 5G Ready system is optimized for today's 4G networks and designed to operate on 5G networks as well, meaning fleets will not face risk of service disruption when the current 4G network is phased out in the years to come."

Future Proofing Trailers for the Next Change

The trucking industry currently operates on 3G technology, which all major mobile carriers are transitioning away from in 2022. By transitioning to 5G Ready capability, Road Ready will be able to provide visibility and management of transportation systems today over the 4G network, while also ensuring that technology is designed to work on 5G networks as well. This helps fleets future-proof trailers from near- and long-term changes to mobile networks. A typical on-highway trucking fleet operates its trailers for around 15 years, thus the need to start protecting for 5G continuity now.

Building Momentum in Trailer Telematics

As continued supply chain disruptions have plagued the transportation industry throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fleet operators have struggled to manage rapid shifts in demand and have been adopting trailer telematics systems to help them improve overall trailer capacity utilization.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led a growing number of carriers to adopt trailer telematics," said Jiddou. "These fleets are turning to Road Ready in record numbers to take advantage of our robust technology solutions that utilize our deep history in trucking to solve industry problems."

Although Road Ready may be a relative newcomer to telematics, it is born from deep experience in transportation. It is owned by Michigan-based Clarience Technologies, a leading provider of vehicle technologies for commercial trucks and owner of Truck-Lite advanced LED lighting systems and DAVCO diesel fuel filtration systems. Understanding heavy-duty fleet customers has led Road Ready develop the most comprehensive, scalable and inclusive fleet telematics system available – and making the brand one of the fastest-growing telematics brands in transportation.

Telematics Role in an Autonomous and Electric Future

The accelerated adoption of electrified and autonomous vehicles will quicken implementation of trailer and asset tracking systems. Truck-to-trailer data connections are expected to be common practice in the years to come, and many industry experts believe that emerging vehicle technology will make these integrations easier to bring to fruition. Furthermore, autonomous driving systems will require remote monitoring and control for both the power units and trailers which will be critical to ensure the safe, efficient operation of future Class 8 trucks. Road Ready is focused on breakthrough technology solutions for the transportation industry.

To learn more, visit rrtelematics.com.

About Road Ready

Road Ready, a Clarience Technologies brand, is a vertically integrated advanced telematics and smart fleet solutions SaaS provider based in Southfield, Michigan. Road Ready offers custom telematics solutions to help fleets manage, optimize and maximize their assets. Coupled with an expansive network of premier integration partners, customers can do more through a single interface, Road Ready continues to implement groundbreaking research and development to make impactful contributions to the transportation industry.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

