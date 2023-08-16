Road Runner Sports and PHIT America Partner to Improve Kids' Health

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Road Runner Sports , the premier retailer of running, fitness and innovative athletic products, and PHIT America, America's leading charity improving children's health, have joined efforts to get thousands of children more active for improved physical and mental health. Road Runner Sports will significantly expand PHIT America's programs in U.S. schools by becoming the Presenting Sponsor of PHIT America's AMPED running/walking fitness program.

PHIT America believes that PE teachers have the "Most Important Job in America." Pictured is a PE teacher leading elementary school AMPED participants in a fun run that earns them awards. PHIT America works with partners like Road Runner Sports to create healthier, smarter and happier kids. Pictured are elementary school AMPED program participants.

Mike Gotfredson, Founder and CEO of Road Runner Sports, explained why this partnership makes so much sense. "Road Runner Sports has always been supportive of kids' charities and PHIT America's mission parallels our mission to improve kids' physical and mental health. By creating more runners and walkers, we can help these new participants get active…and stay active for life. These kids will be receiving new awards and certificates, encouraging them throughout their fitness journey."

Jim Baugh, Founder of PHIT America, is excited as well. "Mike and I hit it off immediately. Our partnership will allow us to expand our impact in more schools with our four lifetime sport programs, AMPED, PLAY TENNIS, PLAY PICKLEBALL and PLAY GOLF. Mike has even committed to reaching out to key vendors to 'join our movement' and support more schools and kids."

"Too many kids are sedentary and unhealthy. We must do something. So, we are investing in PHIT America to expand new physical activity and fitness programs in schools throughout the U.S. My goal is to support school-based programs in every major city where we have Road Runner Sports locations," added Gotfredson.

PHIT America is a 501c3 national charity that has already helped more than 850,000 children in 1500 schools throughout the U.S. "We make sure we get a great ROI for all sponsors. Our cost per child is between $10 and $16. I will match that against any charity in America," says Baugh. "Companies interested in supporting PHIT America should contact me at [email protected] ".

About Road Runner Sports

A family-owned and operated company for 40 years, Road Runner Sports has grown to become the leading American retailer of running gear, specializing in helping people who run, train and work out find perfect fitting shoes to remain injury-free and feeling great. Road Runner Sports is headquartered in San Diego, Calif. with nearly 50 retail stores across California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Ohio. For more information about Road Runner Sports, visit www.roadrunnersports.com .

More About PHIT America

PHIT America is led by Sports Industry Hall of Fame member and former President of Wilson Sporting Goods, Jim Baugh . PHIT America welcomes private and corporate donations to enable our mission to end the Inactivity Pandemic and help us provide free programs, curriculum and equipment to schools. Donate and learn more about PHIT America at PHITAmerica.org . Get involved with the campaign at TheMiracleDrug.org . Find us at Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn.

