Road Safety Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The global road safety market size is expected to grow from USD 2.76 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.41 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.



The market is expected to be driven by rapid urbanization, increasing number of vehicles across the globe, rising need of road safety owing to increasing number of road fatalities, and stringent government regulations to make safer road infrastructure. However, lack of standardized and uniform technology is anticipated to be a major restraint for the market growth.



The scope of this report covers the road safety market analysis by solutions, services, and regions. The road safety solutions include enforcement solution; incident detection and response; ALPR/ANPR; and others (school bus arm stop enforcement, railroad crossing safety, and back office systems). The enforcement solution segment has been further divided into red light enforcement, speed enforcement, bus lane enforcement, and section enforcement.



The incident detection and response solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The incident detection and response solution enables the detection of obstacles, such as stopped vehicles, traffic slowdown, traffic congestion, wrong way vehicle entry, pedestrian movement on the road, loss of visibility in the roads, and debris on the road. The system also detects a stopped vehicle in congested traffic by distinguishing it from a vehicle that has temporarily stopped. The incident detection and response solution also automatically detects an incident and brings it to the attention of a manual operator in the control room or executes a pre-defined response to deal with the situation. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing number of road fatalities, vehicles, and traffic congestion



The professional services segment is estimated to hold a larger market share in 2018, owing to an increase in the adoption of road safety solutions and the increasing demand for the associated services. The professional services segment is segmented into 3 categories, namely, consulting and training, support and maintenance, and system integration and deployment. Due to the complexities in the existing infrastructures, the demand for consulting services is expected to increase, which, in turn, is likely to boost the overall growth of the road safety services segment.



Road Safety Market



As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The market in the region is driven the region's rapid adoption of road safety solutions and services to counter-traffic congestion and boost safety on roads. Government funding and support for the implementation of road safety in North America is expected to be another major driver for the road safety market. In addition, developments related to deploying road safety solutions in North American countries particularly in the US and Canada are also expected to drive the market in the region.



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Vehicles and Mobility

5.2.1.3 Increasing Number of Road Accidents/Fatalities

5.2.1.4 Increasing Number of Government Initiatives for Enhancing Road Safety

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized and Uniform Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Public-Private Partnership Ecosystem

5.2.3.2 Open Data Movement

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Growing Concerns About the Protection and Privacy of Personal Information

5.3 National Road Strategies

5.4 Demand Overview



