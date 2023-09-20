Road Safety Market size to increase by USD 1.44 billion during 2023-2027| Increase in number of road accidents to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road Safety Market size is projected to grow by USD 1.44 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Globally, road accidents are a major cause of annual deaths, particularly in low and middle-income countries that are still developing road safety systems. However, the implementation of smart traffic management is aimed at reducing road traffic deaths and injuries by more than 50% by 2025. As road accidents continue to increase, traffic authorities worldwide are taking measures to prevent them, which is expected to drive the growth of the global road safety market in the near future. Technavio provides a comprehensive report that includes the entire market and company analysis. Request free sample report now

Road Safety Market: Key Highlights

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the road safety market: Altumint, Belcons International doo, Clearview Intelligence Ltd., Conduent Inc., Cubic Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, IEG America, Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Laser Technology Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG, Stein Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH, SWARCO AG, Syntell Pty. Ltd, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Verra Mobility Corp., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Road safety Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 7.7% YOY growth in 2023.

Road Safety Market: Dynamics:

  • Trends: Adoption of connected vehicles and connected road infrastructure
  • Challenge: Lack of standardized and uniform technologies

Road Safety Market: Key Segments:

This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

During the forecast period, the solution segment is poised to play a significant role in driving market growth. Road safety solutions, implemented by authorities, aim to reduce accidents and injuries among road users. The rising global vehicle count is contributing to the growing demand for these solutions.

Road Safety Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 14.44 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 30%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Altumint, Belcons International doo, Clearview Intelligence Ltd., Conduent Inc., Cubic Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, IEG America, Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Laser Technology Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG, Stein Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH, SWARCO AG, Syntell Pty. Ltd, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Verra Mobility Corp., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

Table of Contents:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Components
  7. Market Segmentation by Geography
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

