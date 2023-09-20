Road Safety Market size to increase by USD 1.44 billion during 2023-2027| Increase in number of road accidents to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Road Safety Market size is projected to grow by USD 1.44 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Globally, road accidents are a major cause of annual deaths, particularly in low and middle-income countries that are still developing road safety systems. However, the implementation of smart traffic management is aimed at reducing road traffic deaths and injuries by more than 50% by 2025. As road accidents continue to increase, traffic authorities worldwide are taking measures to prevent them, which is expected to drive the growth of the global road safety market in the near future. Technavio provides a comprehensive report that includes the entire market and company analysis. Request free sample report now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road safety Market 2023-2027

Road Safety Market: Key Highlights

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the road safety market: Altumint, Belcons International doo, Clearview Intelligence Ltd., Conduent Inc., Cubic Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, IEG America, Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Laser Technology Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG, Stein Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH, SWARCO AG, Syntell Pty. Ltd, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Verra Mobility Corp., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Road safety Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 7.7% YOY growth in 2023.

Road Safety Market: Dynamics:

Trends: Adoption of connected vehicles and connected road infrastructure

Adoption of connected vehicles and connected road infrastructure Challenge: Lack of standardized and uniform technologies

Road Safety Market: Key Segments:

This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

During the forecast period, the solution segment is poised to play a significant role in driving market growth. Road safety solutions, implemented by authorities, aim to reduce accidents and injuries among road users. The rising global vehicle count is contributing to the growing demand for these solutions.

Road Safety Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altumint, Belcons International doo, Clearview Intelligence Ltd., Conduent Inc., Cubic Corp., IDEMIA France SAS, IEG America, Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Laser Technology Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Sensys Gatso Group AB, Siemens AG, Stein Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH, SWARCO AG, Syntell Pty. Ltd, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Verra Mobility Corp., and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Components Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

