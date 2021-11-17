Road Safety Market to grow by USD 1.46 bn at 8.25% CAGR from 2020 to 2025 |Rapid Motorization to Boost Market Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising urban population, high demographic rates, rapid motorization, and increase in the number of road fatalities/accidents will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of standardized and uniform technologies will restrict market growth.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., IDEMIA, Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, SWARCO AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Verizon Communications Inc. etc.

Some Companies with Key Offerings

Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH - The company is involved in offering a unique portfolio of systems and software for image and sensor-based identification, traffic monitoring, and toll collection.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company is involved in offering vehicle compliance solutions to fleets, fleet management companies, rental car operators, and many more.

Ernst & Young Global Ltd. - The company is involved in offering a wide range of products such as red-light enforcement, speed warning safety systems, and many more.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Solution, the market is classified as Red Light & Speed Enforcement, ALPR/ANPR, Incident Detection & Response, and Others. The road safety market share growth by the red light and speed enforcement segment has been significant.

& Speed Enforcement, ALPR/ANPR, Incident Detection & Response, and Others. The road safety market share growth by the red light and speed enforcement segment has been significant. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Road Safety Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bildverarbeitungssysteme GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., IDEMIA, Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, SWARCO AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

