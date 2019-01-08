Road Scholar Announces Top Learning Adventures For Solo Travelers
BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global solo traveler trend continues to grow, not-for-profit Road Scholar welcomed thousands of new solo travelers on its learning adventures in 2018. In 2019, the organization expects even more solo travelers that will be among the more than 100,000 participants who will explore the world, experience new cultures, nurture new friendships, and discover or rediscover a new passion on a learning adventure.
Solo travelers are drawn to Road Scholar's educational travel for several reasons:
- A famously warm and welcoming atmosphere
- 90+ programs designed specifically for solo travelers
- Roommate matching options available on many programs to reduce cost
- Special offers for solo travelers
"Road Scholar programs are renowned for offering enriching programs for all lifelong learners, and solo travelers — especially solo female travelers — have a special affinity for our unique brand of learning adventures, " said James Moses, President and CEO of Road Scholar. "Whether enrolling as a solo traveler, as a couple, or with a group of friends, everyone who participates in a Road Scholar program returns home with a new set of friends, enriched by their shared experiences."
The organization recently announced its new solo traveler-friendly floating classroom aboard the 350-passenger Aegean Odyssey. Eighty cabins have been allocated for solo travelers. To learn more, visit: https://www.roadscholar.org/aegean-odyssey
Top Three Programs in the U.S. for Solo Travelers
- The Best of Utah's Grand Circle of Parks and Monuments
- Signature City New Orleans: An Unforgettable City of Mystery and Intrigue
- Best of Color Country National Parks: Zion, Bryce & Grand Canyon
Top Three International Programs for Solo Travelers
- Perspectives of Peru: Discover Lima, Cusco, Yucay & Machu Picchu
- The Best of Costa Rica: Exploring Natural Wonders
- Beyond the Pharaohs: Egypt Past and Present
Learn more about solo travel with Road Scholar, here.
About Road Scholar
Road Scholar is the nation's largest educational travel organization for adults – a true university of the world. This not-for-profit educational organization offers 5,500 extraordinary learning adventures in 150 countries and 50 states. Dedicated to making educational travel available to everyone, Road Scholar offers financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.
Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for adults since 1975. Learn more at press.roadscholar.org.
