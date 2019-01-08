Road Scholar Announces Top Learning Adventures For Solo Travelers

A famously warm and welcoming atmosphere

"Road Scholar programs are renowned for offering enriching programs for all lifelong learners, and solo travelers — especially solo female travelers — have a special affinity for our unique brand of learning adventures, " said James Moses, President and CEO of Road Scholar. "Whether enrolling as a solo traveler, as a couple, or with a group of friends, everyone who participates in a Road Scholar program returns home with a new set of friends, enriched by their shared experiences."

The organization recently announced its new solo traveler-friendly floating classroom aboard the 350-passenger Aegean Odyssey. Eighty cabins have been allocated for solo travelers. To learn more, visit: https://www.roadscholar.org/aegean-odyssey

Top Three Programs in the U.S. for Solo Travelers

Top Three International Programs for Solo Travelers

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is the nation's largest educational travel organization for adults – a true university of the world. This not-for-profit educational organization offers 5,500 extraordinary learning adventures in 150 countries and 50 states. Dedicated to making educational travel available to everyone, Road Scholar offers financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for adults since 1975. Learn more at press.roadscholar.org.

