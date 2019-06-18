Road Scholar Retreats Offer a Welcoming Getaway at Extraordinary Value

Whether it's the outdoors in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains, a sun-drenched arts training center near the Pacific Ocean or quintessential New England charm, opportunities abound around the U.S. to get away, unpack and learn about the area. Road Scholars embrace the outdoors every year when they set out to paddle waters, bike through rustic and urban paths, or hike storied trails and mountains. Beyond the great outdoors, they also venture indoors where literary studies, theater, yoga, and musical adventures among others take center stage.

Each Road Scholar retreat features:

Expert-led educational opportunities

Morning easy, optional exercise that unlocks your limbs and motivates your mind.

Meeting with community members for insight into local life

An authentic, farm-to-table meal

Live performance or event

Single rooms for only $100

"Our selection of Retreats combine learning and immersion in local history with local experts with comfortable accommodations as home base," says JoAnn Bell, senior vice president of programs at Road Scholar. "Retreats provide an ideal setting for relaxing after energizing experiences in the classroom or outdoors and reflecting on a great day with new friends — all at extraordinary value."

Whether it's hiking the Appalachian Trail, setting out to the nooks of New Hampshire's Monadnock region to dive into the first-in-the-nation primary, or continuing a lifelong passion for music, crafting in West Virginia, kayaking in the Adirondacks, meditating in California — these learning adventures cover a range of topics with Road Scholar's renowned experts. Learn more about Road Scholar Retreats around the country here.

Road Scholar is the nation's largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults – a true university of the world. It offers 5,500 programs in 150 countries and 50 states, as well as financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the world leader in educational travel since 1975. Learn more at press.roadscholar.org.

