Road Scholar's New Educational Adventures Afloat Program Offers Americans A Unique Opportunity To Circumnavigate Cuba

Beginning in fall 2018, Road Scholar will offer an Adventures Afloat program that circumnavigates the Island aboard the newly renovated Victory 2. The ship is perfectly suited for a Road Scholar educational adventure, as it is designed to explore large ports like Havana, as well as smaller port cities. The adventure begins in Miami, and spends up to two days in ports in each region of the country. Participants will learn about the history and architecture, the food and culture, and most importantly, will meet the people of Cuba.

"For a variety of reasons, many U.S.-based organizations have recently reduced or terminated their offerings to Cuba," said Jim Moses, Road Scholar CEO and President. "As a mission-driven organization, we remain committed to the People-to-People learning adventures that are so meaningful to Americans and Cubans alike.

Tuition starts at $4,499 per person. For individuals who book before August 31, 2018, Road Scholar will cover the cost of airfare from 26 different gateways. To enroll now, please visit our website at www.roadscholar.org/victory

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is the nation's largest educational travel organization for adults – a true university of the world. This not-for-profit educational organization offers 5,500 extraordinary learning adventures in 150 countries and 50 states. Road Scholars are immersed in a variety of educational activities, enlisting renowned faculty and experts who offer insider access not available to most individuals. Dedicated to making educational travel available to everyone, Road Scholar offers financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the not-for-profit world leader in educational travel for adults since 1975. To learn more, please visit www.roadscholar.org/press or check our blog at blog.roadscholar.org.

