Road Scholar's Royal Wedding Adventure Offers Rare Insiders' View

BOSTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As Royal Wedding fever grows on both sides of the pond, a group of U.S. travelers will join the festivities in London for a once-in-a-lifetime experience that offers a peek at the preparations and protocol of an International celebration. These 50 travelers, aged 48-87, will participate in a special Road Scholar program, having the rare opportunity to learn from former royal staff members and experience the historic event.

Road Scholar, the nation's largest not-for-profit travel organization for adults, created this remarkable adventure hosted by a regal roster of expert guides and lecturers. Road Scholar participants have long been fascinated by all things British, making England one of the organization's most popular learning destinations. Each year, thousands enroll in dozens of learning adventures with Road Scholar and discover the rich history, culture, architecture and royal heritage of one of the world's oldest monarchies.

Highlights of this six-day program include:

Discovering the inner workings of the wedding from the former head of royal event security and the former royal chef.

Participating in an exclusive Road Scholar "street party"-themed luncheon and watching the live, televised wedding from the comfort of their hotel.

Exploring Kensington Palace – the future home of Harry and Meghan – with Ken Wharfe, former Royal Protection Officer to the late Diana, Princess of Wales , from 1987-1993.

"We are thrilled to offer this new learning adventure surrounding the royal wedding of this amazing young couple," said JoAnn Bell, Senior Vice President of Programs at Road Scholar. "We created similar experiences for the marriage of Harry's brother William, and for Charles and Diana's wedding. Both were so well-received that we decided to continue the tradition with the marriage of Meghan and Harry."

About Road Scholar

Road Scholar is the nation's largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults – a true university of the world. Road Scholars are immersed in educational activities led by expert faculty who offer insider access not available to most people. It offers 5,500 programs in 150 countries and 50 states and financial aid for those who otherwise could not participate in its programs.

Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the world leader in educational travel since 1975. Learn more at press.roadscholar.org.

