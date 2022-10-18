Road Stud And Delineator Market Size to Grow by USD 488.84 Million, The Road Stud to be Largest Revenue-generating Type Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Stud and Delineator Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 488.84 million between 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95%, according to the latest report from Technavio. View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology Download FREE PDF Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Stud and Delineator Market 2022-2026

The report on the road stud and delineator market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the increasing incidence of road accidents as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the increasing cost of products will be a major challenge for the geophysical services market during the forecast period.

The road stud and delineator market cover the following areas:

Market Segmentation:

Technavio analyzes the road stud and delineator market segmentation by product (road stud and road delineator) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The road stud and delineator market share growth by the road stud segment will be significant during the forecast period. Road studs are widely used along highways, airports, roadways, car parks, railway platforms, and transit areas. These safety devices are manufactured using plastic, aluminum, and steel. Thus, the road stud segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In the geographical segment, 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. An increase in investment in commercial real estate projects with improved facilities will facilitate the road stud and delineator market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

3M Co., Brady Corp., Clearview Intelligence Ltd., EVELUX Traffic Safety Systems Trd. Co., IBOTECH GmbH and Co. KG, Lindsay Corp., Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co. Ltd., Nucor Corp., Pexco LLC, Philippine Chemsteel Industries Inc., Plasticade, Rennicks UK Ltd., Roadtech Manufacturing, Solar Path NSW, SWARCO AG, ThreeD Plastics Inc., Tritech Sdn Bhd., and Valmont Industries Inc. among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as 3M pavement markings and accessories.

The company offers road studs and delineators such as pavement markings and accessories. Brady Corp. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as reflective delineator posts.

The company offers road studs and delineators such as reflective delineator posts. Clearview Intelligence Ltd. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as SolarLite active road studs.

The company offers road studs and delineators such as SolarLite active road studs. EVELUX Traffic Safety Systems Trd. Co. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as Solar Flashng LED Road Maintenance Signs.

The company offers road studs and delineators such as Solar Flashng LED Road Maintenance Signs. IBOTECH GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers road studs and delineators such as mobile LED traffic jam warning systems.

The company offers road studs and delineators such as mobile LED traffic jam warning systems. Lindsay Corp. - The company offers road studs and delineators such as Deliline Lane Delineator. To know more about Vendors Download FREE PDF Sample Report!

Road Stud And Delineator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 488.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Brady Corp., Clearview Intelligence Ltd., EVELUX Traffic Safety Systems Trd. Co., IBOTECH GmbH and Co. KG, Lindsay Corp., Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co. Ltd., Nucor Corp., Pexco LLC, Philippine Chemsteel Industries Inc., Plasticade, Rennicks UK Ltd., Roadtech Manufacturing, Solar Path NSW, SWARCO AG, ThreeD Plastics Inc., Tritech Sdn Bhd., and Valmont Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

