Road Stud and Delineator Market to grow by USD 496.39 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing focus on road infrastructure and development projects globally drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The road stud and delineator market size is estimated to grow by USD 496.39 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum will be progressing. Increasing focus on road infrastructure and development projects globally are notably driving the market growth. Globally, the growth in road infrastructure development projects has led to major road leveling activities and enhanced connectivity to both remote and local destinations. As they reinforce road safety and lower the risk of road accidents and traffic mishaps, projects related to road transport infrastructure development have a direct and positive impact on the growth of the road stud and delineator market. Developing countries such as China, India, and Japan are focusing on expanding the efficiency of road transport infrastructure effectively through endeavors such as road widening, the launch of more strict traffic regulations, and adequate connectivity. Advancements in the operational performance of road transport systems can be achieved through the adequate management of traffic networks and vehicles. Therefore, the growth in investments in road transport infrastructure and the advancement in government spending on traffic safety equipment and devices to lower the number of road crashes and support road safety are anticipated to boost the growth of the road stud and delineator market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Stud and Delineator Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Roads and streets, Parking lots, Airports, and Others), product (Road stud and Road delineator), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the roads and streets segments will be significant during the forecast period. In the construction of roads and streets, road studs and delineators are important components as they play a crucial role in improving safety and visibility on the roads. Road studs and delineators support guiding drivers and pedestrians on the road, besides delivering them with clear visual cues which makes it more comfortable for them to navigate, particularly in low-light conditions. The demand for these products remains high as safety is a top priority on the roads. Road studs and delineators have high reflective properties which makes them more visible even from a distance in low-light conditions. Moreover, it improves the visibility of drivers, which is vital to preventing accidents and lowering injuries and fatalities on the roads. Therefore, owing to the expanded emphasis on road safety, the roads and streets segment of the roads studs and delineators market is anticipated to experience high growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the global road stud and delineator market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global road stud and delineator market.

APAC is estimated to account for 41% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In APAC, the road stud and delineator market has been growing at a consistent pace due to an upsurge in investment in commercial real estate projects with enhanced facilities. Significant supporters of revenue in the region include countries such as Japan , China , India , and Australia . A considerable part of the revenue is contributed by the organized sector in the region. The market penetration is slightly lower due to price sensitivity among players in various parts of the region. In addition, government impetus to industrialization and the commercial realty sector will contribute to not only restoring the economy and also generating demand for specialized and premium quality road studs and delineators. Such factors as growing urbanization and the advent of affordable housing projects are driving the growth of the market in the region.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing focus on enhancing the efficiency of road transport systems is an emerging trend influencing growth.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost associated with the raw materials such as aluminum, steel, and plastic used for manufacturing road studs and delineators is limiting the market growth.

Road Stud And Delineator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.76% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 496.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., American Louver Co., Axnoy Industries LIp, Clearview Intelligence Ltd., EVELUX Traffic Safety Systems Trd. Co., H2 Safety India Pvt Ltd., IBOTECH GmbH and Co. KG, Jayashri Polymer, Nanjing Roadsky Traffic Facility Co. Ltd., Pexco LLC, Philippine Chemsteel Industries Inc., Rennicks Group Ltd., Satyarthi Enterprises, Shiv Fire Engineers, Smartech Safety Solutions Pvt Ltd., SolarPath USA, Sun Road ThermoPlast, SWARCO AG, ThreeD Plastics Inc., and Tritech Sdn Bhd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

