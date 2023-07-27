Road to Success: Asphalt Pavers Market Registers Impressive 10.2% Growth in 2023

DUBLIN, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides valuable insights into the asphalt pavers market, covering major players, market growth, regions, technologies, and future trends.

Key Players and Market Growth:

Major players in the asphalt pavers market include Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Weiler, Zoomlion Company Limited, Dynapac, Bomag GmbH, XCMG Construction Machinery Company Ltd., Sany Heavy Industries Limited, Ammann Group, Astec Industries Inc., Fayat Group, LeeBoy, Sumitomo Construction Machinery, Wirtgen Group, and John Deere Co.

The global asphalt pavers market grew from $1.92 billion in 2022 to $2.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $3.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Market Overview and Regions Covered:

The asphalt pavers market includes sales of asphalt mixing plant machines, motor graders, road rollers, compactors, hydraulic controllers, drive tracks, hoppers, feeding conveyors, and wheel tractor-scrapers. The market covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Asphalt Pavers Market Characteristics and Trends:

The report delves into the characteristics and trends of the asphalt pavers market, covering various types of asphalt pavers, such as track pavers, wheel pavers, and screeds, along with different paving widths ranging from less than 2.5 meters to more than 5 meters. Additionally, the report highlights technological advancements in the industry, such as 3D paving technology that enhances automation and efficiency in construction.

Key Company Developments:

The market has witnessed notable developments in recent years. For example, in July 2020, Gencor Industries Inc., a US-based manufacturer of heavy machinery, acquired Volvo - Blaw-Knox, allowing Gencor to manufacture and develop Volvo CE's existing North American paver product line under the Blaw-Knox brand.

