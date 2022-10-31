Road Transportation Fuel Market Size to Grow by USD 192.84 Bn, Gasoline to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The road transportation fuel market size is expected to grow by USD 192.84 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 1.87% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth in the number of automobiles on roads is driving the road transportation fuel market growth. However, factors such as fluctuations in global oil and gas prices may challenge market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Road Transportation Fuel Market 2022-2026

Road Transportation Fuel Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Gasoline: The gasoline segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The demand for gasoline is increasing rapidly in countries such as India . The number of fueling stations is catering to the rising demand. Companies such as Alinz Group are focusing on investing in portable fuel pump stations to meet this demand. Thus, with the increasing number of vehicles and the rising number of fuel refilling stations, the demand for gasoline as a road transportation fuel will propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Diesel



Biofuels



Natural Gas

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

Road Transportation Fuel Market 2022-2026: Scope

The road transportation fuel market report covers the following areas:

Road Transportation Fuel Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the road transportation fuel market, including Acciona SA, AVRIL SCA, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Chubb Ltd., CNG Fuels Ltd., Dangote Industries Ltd., Eni Spa, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Green Plains Inc., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait National Petroleum Co., PJSC LUKOIL, Reliance Industries Ltd., Shell plc, and TotalEnergies SE. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Acciona SA - The company offers road transportation fuels such as hydrogen fuels.

The company offers road transportation fuels such as hydrogen fuels. AVRIL SCA - The company offers road transportation fuel such as B100 with Oleo100 biofuels.

The company offers road transportation fuel such as B100 with Oleo100 biofuels. Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - The company offers road transportation fuel such as petrol, diesel, automotive LPG, and CNG.

The company offers road transportation fuel such as petrol, diesel, automotive LPG, and CNG. BP Plc - The company offers road transportation fuels such as equity gas, LNG, and biofuels.

The company offers road transportation fuels such as equity gas, LNG, and biofuels. China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers road transportation fuel such as natural gas and gasoline.

Road Transportation Fuel Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the road transportation fuel market grow during the next five years

Approximation of the road transportation fuel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the road transportation fuel market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of road transportation fuel market vendors

Road Transportation Fuel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 192.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acciona SA, AVRIL SCA, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Chubb Ltd., CNG Fuels Ltd., Dangote Industries Ltd., Eni Spa, Equinor ASA, Exxon Mobil Corp., Green Plains Inc., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Kuwait National Petroleum Co., PJSC LUKOIL, Reliance Industries Ltd., Shell plc, and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Energy Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Gasoline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Gasoline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Gasoline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Diesel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diesel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Biofuels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Biofuels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Biofuels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Biofuels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Biofuels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Natural gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Natural gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Natural gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acciona SA

Exhibit 101: Acciona SA - Overview



Exhibit 102: Acciona SA - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Acciona SA - Key news



Exhibit 104: Acciona SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Acciona SA - Segment focus

10.4 AVRIL SCA

Exhibit 106: AVRIL SCA - Overview



Exhibit 107: AVRIL SCA - Business segments



Exhibit 108: AVRIL SCA - Key news



Exhibit 109: AVRIL SCA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: AVRIL SCA - Segment focus

10.5 Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 BP Plc

Exhibit 114: BP Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: BP Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 116: BP Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: BP Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Chevron Corp.

Exhibit 118: Chevron Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Chevron Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Chevron Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 China Petrochemical Corp.

Exhibit 123: China Petrochemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: China Petrochemical Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: China Petrochemical Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: China Petrochemical Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 CNG Fuels Ltd.

Exhibit 127: CNG Fuels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: CNG Fuels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: CNG Fuels Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 130: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Shell plc

Exhibit 134: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Shell plc - Key news



Exhibit 137: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Shell plc - Segment focus

10.12 TotalEnergies SE

Exhibit 139: TotalEnergies SE - Overview



Exhibit 140: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments



Exhibit 141: TotalEnergies SE - Key news



Exhibit 142: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

