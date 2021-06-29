Road Warrior Promotions Hosting ONE NIGHT OF BOXING; July 10th, 2021 in Miami

MIAMI, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glen Johnson, prolific former professional boxer and President of Road Warrior Promotions is pleased to announce "ONE NIGHT OF BOXING" taking place at Miami Airport Convention Center on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Sanctioned by the Florida State Boxing Commission promises to be a fantastic evening of competitive professional boxing in a world class venue in the heart of Miami's Magic City.

Road Warrior Promotions is pleased to deliver a competitive card comprised of 10 undercard fights plus a super welterweight main event Ermal Hadribeaj [8- 0 - 1 (4 KO)], a heavyweight co-main event featuring WBC contender, Carlos Negron [23 - 3 (18 KO)], and heavyweight co-feature featuring the undefeated former University of Miami Hurricane and Miami Dolphin Raphael Akpejiori [10 - 0 (10 KO)]. Notable undercard bouts will spotlight undefeated super featherweight Daniel Bailey [6 - 0 (6 KO)], and undefeated light heavyweight prospect Robert Daniels Jr. [4 - 0 (4 KO)].

Additional fighters confirmed include Manuel Correa, Alvin Davie, Malik Lewis, Alayn Limonta, Isaiah Thompson, Dominique Valera, Jeremiah Potts, Jason Bergman, Javier Garcia, Johnny Jackson, Leroy Jones, Ricardo Medina, Solon Staley, Antwan Tubbs, Maurice Elk, Cedric Washington and MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED. The accomplished Hall of Famer, Bob Alexander will be the ring announcer for the evening.

On July 10, we will continue the transformation of South Florida into a celebrated place in boxing history by honoring past legends while ushering in a new generation of young boxers who train in the same gyms where many of the greats trained, right under their direct tutelage.

ONE NIGHT OF BOXING promises to be a fun-filled and entertaining evening for adults and children alike. All guests should follow Covid-19 health safety protocols. Guests must be 21 or up to consume alcohol.

Please refer to accompanying Program for a message from Glen Johnson including fighter profiles.

TICKETS INCLUDING VIP RINGSIDE PACKAGES WITH FOOD AND BEVERAGE SERVICES ARE ON SALE NOW on Eventbrite:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/one-night-of-boxing-tickets-148866264003?aff=PR

For Sponsorship Inquires, Press Credentials and Interview Opportunities, please contact Lauren Marks ([email protected]).

ABOUT ROAD WARRIOR PROMOTIONS

Founded in 2019 by former IBF, IBO, & Ring Magazine Light Heavyweight Champion Glen "The Road Warrior" Johnson, Road Warrior Promotions is a Miami-based sports and entertainment company dedicated to the mission of providing a platform for young and talented athletes to showcase their abilities. We foster a culture of communal civic pride and cultural enrichment based on a desire to improve the social and financial well-being of our diverse community of athletes from across South Florida.

