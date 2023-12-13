Roadio Unveils 2024 Production Launch - Bringing Advanced Safety to Global Two-Wheeler Market

News provided by

Roadio

13 Dec, 2023, 07:56 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadio, a pioneer in safety technology for two-wheeled vehicles, is proud to announce 4 major partnerships with leading ebike and moped brands across several countries, which will roll out in 2024.

Roadio's two-wheeler safety technology gives riders the same type of active safety features that are commonly found in modern cars, like forward collision warning & blind spot detection. 

Continue Reading
Roadio front camera & collision warning
Roadio front camera & collision warning

The system uses advanced computer vision and A.I. techniques to predict collisions and issue early warnings to riders up to 6 seconds in advance of a potential collision, giving the rider enough time to react and prevent accidents.

The system consists of dual, high-resolution fisheye cameras that pair with a smartphone to give 360° visibility, collision warnings, and a high-resolution digital rear-view mirror. The system also constantly records in 360° so that riders have a video record to use with insurers if needed. 

When equipped with Roadio, your vehicle will constantly monitor your surroundings and actively work to keep you safe.

"It's our mission to make two-wheelers safer than cars," says Roadio's CEO, Jon Denby. "We're taking A.I. techniques that are normally found in Tesla's Autopilot or Waymo's self-driving stack, and we've shrunk them down to run on a $1000 ebike or scooter."

Two-wheeler riders can expect to see the first ebike and mopeds with a built-in Roadio system next year.

Roadio is committed to unlocking advanced safety for two-wheelers around the globe. Get ready for a future where cutting-edge technology meets affordability, creating a safer riding experience for all.

See Roadio in action.
Visit roadio.ai for more information.

Media Contact

Jon Denby
CEO
hello@roadio.ai

SOURCE Roadio

