ROADM WSS Component Market Size Worth USD 1.32 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ROADM WSS component market size is expected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2025, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. Soaring need for components that provide flexibility to easily manage wavelengths and monitor network operations are expected to stimulate the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) segment is poised to register the highest CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for fast network speeds and growing network data traffic

The multi-node segment is likely to experience significant growth during the same period. Metro networks are shifting from centralized data centers to distributed data centers to increase user data access speed and to improve user experience, which in turn is expected to supplement the growth of the segment

The long haul application segment is estimated to post a CAGR of over 12.8% during the forecast period. This growth of the segment can be attributed to development of energy efficient ROADM architecture for long haul applications

The communication segment is anticipated to dominate market throughout the forecast horizon owing to increasing adoption of ROADM WSS components by telecom service providers that assist in minimizing operational costs and offers enhanced communication services

North America is projected to lead the market until 2025 and is poised to reach USD 350.6 million owing to burgeoning adoption of ROADM WSS components to offer seamless communication services to users

Prominent industry participants include AC Photonics, Inc.; Active Optical MEMS, Inc.; Aegis Lightwave, Inc.; Agiltron, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Corning Incorporated; DuPont Photonics Technologies, LLC ; Finisar Corporation; Fujitsu Limited; ADVA Optical Networking; Sinclair Manufacturing Company; and Xerox Corporation.

Communication service providers continue to face challenges to modify existing optical networks to meet increasing demand. Traditionally, they modify network required for addition of new wavelengths or change distribution of current wavelengths. ROADM WSS components help overcome these challenges by allowing communication service providers to add new wavelengths without disturbing the current optical networks.

In addition, ROADM WSS components offer various benefits such as remote process management, reduced network operation cost, and full monitoring and control over high-capacity network infrastructure. These factors are also estimated to accelerate ROADM WSS component market growth.

Increasing adoption of dynamic ROADMs coupled with a surging demand for Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS) enabled ROADMs is anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising video traffic coupled with spiraling demand for Internet Protocol television (IPTV) is projected to fuel growth prospects.

Key market players are focusing on developing ROADM-based optical transport incorporated with electrical switching, which is flexible, compact, and can address requirements such as high wavelength speed, improved spectral efficiency, and minimized power consumption. Growing demand for increased bandwidth encourages network operators to deploy ROADM-based optical transport incorporated with electrical switching. This is further projected to keep market growth prospects upbeat.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ROADM WSS component market on the basis of type, node, application, end use, and region:

ROADM WSS Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Blocker-based



Edge ROADMs



PLC-based



Wavelength Selective Switches (WSS)

ROADM WSS Component Node Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Two-node



Multi-node

ROADM WSS Component Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Long Haul



Metro

ROADM WSS Component End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Communication



Others

ROADM WSS Component Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

