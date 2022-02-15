Roadmap for Integration of Energy Storage in Dutch Power Mix

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29 March 2021, the 'Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage The Netherlands' will take place in Amsterdam's Bimhuis. This high-level B2B conference will connect key industry players - local & European - from the energy storage and PV industries. Storage will play a crucial role in scaling up large-scale Dutch renewables to the critical levels needed to achieve the Netherlands' goals of decarbonization. The realistic roadmap to ramping up storage will be the central discussion point of the 'Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage The Netherlands', both on stage and on the networking floor.

The Dutch renewable energy industry is experiencing remarkable growth. The Netherlands now boasts around 12 GW of solar PV capacity and over 8.5 GW of windmills. However, the management and further build-out of these intermittent power sources are challenged by rising grid congestion issues and increased scrutiny of business models.

With investors welcoming its potential for diversifying risk and providing additional revenue streams, and technology costs steadily dropping, the business case for energy storage has never been as strong as it is now. Moreover, updated regulations will remove double taxation (starting 2022) and incentivize congestion management, further strengthening the case.

At the event, grid experts will explain the potential of storage in easing congestion. Experienced developers will present case studies on profitable storage business models and share practical knowledge on developing storage-compatible solar plants. And analysts will dissect the outlook for cost developments and projections.

The time for ramping up energy storage in the Dutch power mix is right now. Join Solarplaza and Energy Storage NL for the first Dutch event focused on energy storage, with interactive panel discussions, inspiring keynotes, and ample networking opportunities. Reserve your ticket today to take advantage of the Early Bird offer.

Solarplaza Summit Energy Storage | The Netherlands

29 March - Bimhuis Amsterdam

Tickets: Regular €795,- / Early bird €595,-

More info: https://bit.ly/3otSO1a

