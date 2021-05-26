Roadmaster Group Names Russ Thompson President

GLENDALE, Ariz., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadmaster Group (RMG) promotes Russ Thompson to President. RMG, a specialized transportation carrier, and its subsidiary companies Tri-State Motor Transit, Roadmaster Specialized, AATCO, operates a fleet of 500 tractors and 1800 trailers.

Thompson has been acting as RMG President since Q3 2019, allowing the company to respond nimbly and quickly to industry changes and the key player in ensuring each corporate and operational change implementation was process-driven, deliberate, and systematic. Thompson will continue to oversee all aspects of RMG companies, including operations, purchasing, safety, recruiting, shop, information technology, and equipment utilization departments.

"Russ Thompson has effectively been acting in the role of President for almost two years," said John Wilbur Roadmaster Group, CEO. "Through a pandemic and one of the most volatile times in American history, Russ has already led RMG to record efficiency and profitability. I'm proud to know Russ as a respected industry voice and leader – and equally important, a friend and advisor."

With over 30 years of experience in transportation, Thompson is recognized as an industry leader, holding various executive-level roles leading teams in truckload transportation. Before joining Roadmaster Group in 2015, Russ was an Executive Vice President at the nation's largest truckload carrier that operated over 18,000 tractors and 65,000 trailers throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

"I'm pleased to continue John Wilbur's vision of building the premier high-security transportation company in North America regarded as one of the great companies in the nation, regardless of industry," commented Russ Thompson Roadmaster Group, President. "With John's continued vision as CEO and an experienced and diverse management team, I'm proud to lead RMG into the future as a driver in innovation and execution."

Headquartered in Glendale, AZ, Roadmaster Group is a specialized transportation company operating Tri-State, an arms/ammunition & explosives carrier; and Roadmaster Specialized, a heavy haul carrier & freight brokerage/logistics provider. All employees prioritize treating our staff, drivers, customers, and suppliers with the highest level of dignity and respect. The mission remains to exceed expectations for safety, security, and customer service. For more information, visit roadmastergroup.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Roadmaster Group

Related Links

http://roadmastergroup.com

