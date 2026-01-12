Roadmaster Unveils $1.1M Facility Investment to Expand Training for Trucking Careers in Georgia

Roadmaster Drivers School is marking a $1.1 million investment in a relocated and completely renovated state-of-the-art training facility in Atlanta on January 22nd. This expansion offers Class A CDL training, financial assistance, and job placement support, empowering a new generation of drivers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States supply chain continues to evolve as demand grows for skilled, professional drivers who can support modern logistics operations. To help meet this need and expand access to career opportunities, Roadmaster Drivers School today announces a $1.1 million investment in its relocated and fully renovated training facility in Atlanta. The upgraded campus reflects Roadmaster's commitment to workforce development by equipping individuals with the training necessary to obtain Class A Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL) are the foundation of stable, well-paying careers to keep America moving.

"Roadmaster is focused on making CDL training more accessible and appealing to younger adults by highlighting fast entry into a stable career, modern training equipment, and strong earning potential," says Brad Ball, President of Roadmaster Drivers School. "This $1.1 million investment in our Atlanta campus demonstrates our commitment to the region and to helping qualified individuals enter the workforce while building a solid future for themselves."

Preparing the Next Generation of Commercial Truck Drivers

The trucking industry remains a cornerstone of the American economy, offering competitive pay, nationwide job availability, and long-term career stability. At the same time, the profession continues to evolve, with increasing reliance on safety technology, quality customer service, and more diverse route options that support improved work-life balance.

With 92% of carriers operating as small businesses with ten or fewer trucks, access to high-quality training remains essential to sustaining operations and supporting economic activity across the country.

"Drivers today face challenges such as navigating advanced safety technology and maintaining safe driving habits in high-traffic environments," Ball notes. "Roadmaster prepares students to overcome these hurdles with hands-on road time, trip-planning instruction, defensive-driving techniques, and up-to-date training that reflects current industry expectations and regulations."

Modern Training Designed for Real-World Readiness

Roadmaster's renovated Georgia location addresses the barriers to entry that often discourage potential drivers. The facility features an expanded footprint designed to accommodate a higher volume of students without compromising the quality of instruction. Modern equipment, including automatic transmission trucks, allows graduates to train on the technologies they will encounter in today's fleets.

Focused Career Entry: The program is designed with focus for efficiency, taking approximately one month for full-time students to complete. This focused, efficient and full-time training provides individuals a more direct pathway to start earning a living when compared to most trade programs or four-year degrees.

Comprehensive Curriculum: The course includes ELDT-compliant theory, behind-the-wheel range and behind-the-wheel public road training under the supervision and guidance of qualified instructors During the process, students learn vehicle inspections, safety procedures, and trip planning.

Financial and Career Support: Roadmaster removes financial hurdles through in-house financing for qualified applicants and potential tuition reimbursement from participating carriers after graduation while working. Furthermore, students receive job pre-qualification support, often securing employment offers before graduation.

"Roadmaster's program includes ELDT-compliant theory, behind-the-wheel range and behind-the-wheel public road training under the supervision and guidance of qualified instructor, as well as CDL exam preparation," Ball explains. "Students learn vehicle inspections, safety procedures, trip planning, and vehicle control skills required to test for a Class A CDL."

Expanding Economic Opportunity in Georgia

Beyond training individual drivers, Roadmaster's investment in Georgia reflects a broader commitment to workforce development and regional economic growth. The school plans to continue building relationships with employers, workforce organizations, and community stakeholders to align training with real hiring needs.

By investing in modern facilities and expanding access to CDL training, Roadmaster is helping individuals pursue rewarding careers while supporting the long-term strength of the transportation industry.

The Roadmaster Drivers School Georgia facility is now open and accepting applications. Prospective students and media are invited to visit the campus to learn more about available training programs and career pathways in the trucking industry.

"We are looking forward to meeting adventurous Georgia residents ready to embark on their new and exciting vocation," says Ball. "Trucking isn't just a job; it's an essential, respected, and increasingly well-paying gig these days. Just stopping by to see us could lead you down the path to a thrilling and lucrative new career."

About Roadmaster Drivers School

Roadmaster, headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, is a nationwide training organization for professional truck drivers. The organization has over 30 years of experience training more than 160,000 graduates with 20 training locations nationwide. By focusing on giving students the best education and maintaining high job placement standards, Roadmaster has gained a national reputation in the trucking industry for quality training of entry-level commercial truck drivers — noted for their training practices to be a hands-on and safety-focused training organization. For more information, visit www.roadmaster.com.

