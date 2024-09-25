ROADMEDIC® Announces 2027 Commercial Launch of Chip Technology Linking Airbag Deployments to 9-1-1 in Real-Time

System to Debut at COVESA All Members Meeting in Novi, Michigan

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROADMEDIC®, a leader in automotive safety innovation, today officially announced the commercial launch of its game-changing chip technology, set to debut in 2027 model year vehicles. The chip, designed to link airbag deployments to 9-1-1 emergency services in real time, enables the dispatch of drone first responders (DFR) to crash sites in under 10 seconds, providing first responders with live situational awareness for faster, more effective emergency response.

The ROADMEDIC® chip will be officially announced at the Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance (COVESA) All Members Meeting in Novi, Michigan on September 25-26, where industry leaders will gather to discuss the future of connected safety technology.

Set to be integrated into 2027 vehicles, this revolutionary system instantly notifies 9-1-1 centers within 2-3 seconds of an airbag deployment. The integration of drone first responder technology allows for near-immediate on-site data gathering and visual assessments, giving emergency services critical real-time information well before they reach the scene.

This innovation marks a major leap forward in automotive safety by enhancing the connection between crash detection and emergency response," said Lawrence Williams, CEO of ROADMEDIC. "We look forward to showcasing our progress at COVESA and discussing how this technology will improve road safety across the nation."

By bridging the gap between a vehicle crash and the arrival of first responders, the ROADMEDIC® chip aims to reduce emergency response times and improve survival rates for crash victims. The drone first responder system provides 9-1-1 centers with real-time video and data from crash sites, enhancing the situational awareness of emergency personnel and enabling them to make more informed decisions.

About ROADMEDIC®

ROADMEDIC® is a pioneer in automotive 9-1-1 software, focused on improving emergency response through advanced IP-based solutions. The company's latest innovation, set to launch commercially in 2027 vehicles, links airbag deployments to 9-1-1 in real-time and dispatches drone first responders to provide live situational awareness. ROADMEDIC® is dedicated to enhancing road safety and post-crash care through groundbreaking technology that connects vehicles with emergency services faster than ever before.

