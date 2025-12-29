ROADMEDIC® Debuts Satellite IoT Smart Airbag Platform Enabling Instant 9-1-1 Drone Response at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The LiDAR Saving Lives Public Safety Coalition (LSL) today unveiled the ROADMEDIC® Airbag Deployment Satellite IoT Clearinghouse, a first-of-its-kind, automaker-supported, end-to-end digital platform that transforms airbag deployments from software-defined vehicles (SDVs) equipped with Smart Airbags™ into real-time, actionable intelligence for Next-Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) Drone First Responders (DFRs).

Purpose-built for the emerging SDV era, the ROADMEDIC® Clearinghouse—developed by Roadside Telematics Corporation—converts the moment a smart airbag deploys into a machine-generated emergency signal, transmitted via satellite IoT and delivered directly into real-time policing stacks at 9-1-1 Real Time Intelligence Centers (RTICs). Often within 2–3 seconds of airbag deployment.

This immediate awareness enables RTICs to automatically generate CAD events, dispatch Drone First Responders for rapid situational assessment, and provide law enforcement, fire, and EMS with pre-arrival incident intelligence—well before a traditional 9-1-1 voice call is ever placed.

Key Takeaways

Focused exclusively on smart airbag deployment events from software-defined vehicles (SDVs) instantaneously connected to RTIC real-time policing stacks

Transforms smart airbag deployments into real-time actionable intelligence for 9-1-1 RTICs

Enables automated CAD event creation and Drone First Responder (DFR) dispatch

Delivers pre-arrival situational awareness for law enforcement, fire, and EMS

Extends NG9-1-1 operations with satellite-resilient crash intelligence—anywhere, anytime

From Crash to Intelligence. In Seconds.

When a crash occurs and an airbag deploys, the ROADMEDIC® Clearinghouse initiates a satellite IoT trigger that bypasses the limitations of traditional cellular-only telematics workflows. Rather than routing data through proprietary call centers or delayed voice interactions, the Clearinghouse delivers trusted, standards-based crash intelligence directly into NG9-1-1 systems.

Once received by a 9-1-1 RTIC, the airbag deployment event can automatically:

Create a verified CAD incident

Launch a Drone First Responder for "eyes-on-scene" assessment

Provide live visual intelligence to dispatchers and responding units

Equip law enforcement with pre-arrival understanding of crash severity, scene conditions, and hazards

This capability dramatically shortens the time between impact and informed response—helping 9-1-1 agencies make faster, safer, and smarter decisions during the most critical moments following a crash.

Purpose-Built for NG9-1-1 and the SDV Era

The ROADMEDIC® Clearinghouse is designed to complement and strengthen existing NG9-1-1 ESInet deployments, including nationwide cellular-based architectures developed in collaboration with automotive OEMs and technology companies. By adding a satellite-resilient intelligence layer, the Clearinghouse ensures continuity of crash awareness during coverage gaps, network congestion, or infrastructure disruptions.

"This is about turning airbags into intelligent first responders," said Lawrence E. Williams, Co-Founder and Executive Director of LSL and Founder & CEO of Roadside Telematics Corporation. "The moment an airbag deploys, 9-1-1 should know—automatically, instantly, and with enough intelligence to act. That's what the ROADMEDIC® Clearinghouse will deliver."

Developed through years of collaboration within COVESA's Connected Safety Group, the ROADMEDIC® Clearinghouse establishes a scalable foundation for autonomous post-crash response, supporting national roadway safety priorities including the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program.

The technology will be showcased at COVESA's CES Networking Reception & Demonstration Showcase on January 6 at the Bellagio Hotel, where attendees will see how smart airbag deployments can directly trigger RTIC awareness and Drone First Responder dispatch in real time.

About the LiDAR Saving Lives Public Safety Coalition (LSL)

The LiDAR Saving Lives Public Safety Coalition (LSL) is a nonprofit 501(c)(4) public benefit corporation uniting automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, telecommunications providers, technology companies, academia, and 9-1-1 agencies to modernize post-crash emergency response and advance next-generation vehicle safety.

About ROADMEDIC®

ROADMEDIC® (Roadside Telematics Corporation) is a Next-Generation 9-1-1 technology company pioneering the transformation of airbags into intelligent, satellite IoT-connected safety devices. Through its patent-pending Airbag Deployment Automation Platform (ADAP) and Satellite IoT Clearinghouse, ROADMEDIC® delivers instantaneous, standards-based airbag deployment intelligence directly into NG9-1-1 systems—enabling faster response, greater situational awareness, and lives saved.

