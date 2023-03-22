RoadRunner Auto Transport Introduces New AI Algorithms in Vehicle Transportation

BETHPAGE, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Need to ship a car that you purchased out of state? Traveling on a temporary work assignment but wanting to avoid putting unnecessary miles on your car? Need to move across the country but have multiple cars?

In instances like these, the ability to ship vehicles is a lifesaver. It provides a convenient, and sometimes necessary, option in order to have your vehicle when and where you need it. There are many factors that contribute to a smooth vehicle shipping process. Despite being convenient, the process of shipping a vehicle can be challenging at times

RoadRunner has been combatting these challenges and is constantly evolving to adjust to the ever-changing auto shipping industry. With their proprietary shipping management software, the RoadRunner team is able to identify and address potential issues prior to them arising. But now, they're taking it a step further with forward-thinking innovation.

RoadRunner Auto Transport has introduced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to optimize planning and pricing for vehicle shipping. AI and ML will significantly reduce delays and improve the cost and efficiency of the vehicle shipping process.

Unlike anything in the industry today, RoadRunner's AI and ML algorithms analyze real-time industry data and other relevant factors to plan the most efficient vehicle transport. This new technology ensures that vehicles are shipped quickly and safely, minimizing any potential delays and reducing the risk of damage during transportation.

In addition to optimized planning, the company's AI and ML algorithms calculate the most competitive pricing for each vehicle shipment. By analyzing current market data, customer-specific information, and other relevant factors such as distance, vehicle make and model, timing, and seasonal demand, the company can now provide customers with the most accurate and competitive pricing available in the industry.

"After two years of intense development, we are excited to introduce AI and ML technology to our planning and pricing processes," said Philip Von Eschen. "With this technology, we are able to offer our customers the most efficient and cost-effective vehicle shipping solutions available, while still maintaining the high standards of quality and service for which we are known."

RoadRunner Auto Transport continues to be a leading provider of vehicle shipping services, with a reputation for exceptional customer service and a commitment to innovation. With the integration of AI technology, the company is poised to take the industry to new heights, delivering faster, more efficient shipping and more accurate pricing to customers across the country.

