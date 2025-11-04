Roadrunner Does It Again and Again… and Again: Releases its latest product suite -- RFDS1000™ Tariff, Weight-Based DIM Pricing, A2A Freight Forwarder Service, and Dynamic Volume Quote Model

America's #2 ranked LTL carrier's new offering is chock-full of benefits for existing and unauthenticated shippers, targeting specific needs of freight forwarders, B2B and e-commerce customers — delivering transparent pricing, expedited and time-definite delivery, and immediate commercial impact.

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner (PINK: RRTS), The Greatest Comeback Story in Transportation's History™ ranked the #2 best U.S. Less-than-Truckload (LTL) carrier in Logistics Management's nationwide survey of more than 3,000 shippers, today announced a major new product suite release including its first-ever proprietary tariff, RFDS1000™, a landmark move that gives the carrier full control over its rating, rules, and service policies for the first time in its history. The new tariff governs all domestic LTL shipments tendered to Roadrunner and is effective immediately.

"This is a historic moment for Roadrunner and for our customers," said Tomasz Jamroz, President and Chief Operating Officer. "By launching RFDS1000™, we take full ownership of how our network is priced, how services are structured, and how we engage with our customers — on our terms, aligned to our standards. This functionality significantly enhances our ability to provide highly competitive pricing of expedited services that is strategically tailored to align with our expansive LTL Smart Network™. By leveraging advanced logistics and data-driven analytics, we optimized our pricing models to provide effectively an expediated-parcel-like service ensuring that our customers receive the best possible value while maintaining efficiency and reliability in our delivery services."

Benefits of RFDS1000 for Shippers

Roadrunner's transition to its own tariff brings several key benefits:

Simplified Pricing – RFDS1000™ eliminates dependency on third-party rating engines and legacy tariffs, enabling consistent, transparent pricing across the Roadrunner Smart Network™ Using a single pricing discount compared to multiple discounts, each applicable to a specific lane.

– RFDS1000™ eliminates dependency on third-party rating engines and legacy tariffs, enabling consistent, transparent pricing across the Roadrunner Smart Network™ Using a single pricing discount compared to multiple discounts, each applicable to a specific lane. No Surprises – A clearly published, carrier-owned tariff improves billing accuracy and reduces confusion over accessorial charges and rules.

– A clearly published, carrier-owned tariff improves billing accuracy and reduces confusion over accessorial charges and rules. Tailored Terms – Roadrunner now offers customized service and pricing programs aligned to shipper-specific needs, including contractual guarantees and strategic partnerships.

– Roadrunner now offers customized service and pricing programs aligned to shipper-specific needs, including contractual guarantees and strategic partnerships. Enabled Unauthenticated Quoting – any shipper (existing and new) can easily take advantage of the Roadrunner's freight network and its capabilities.

– any shipper (existing and new) can easily take advantage of the Roadrunner's freight network and its capabilities. Operational Control – Owning its rating and rules infrastructure allows Roadrunner to rapidly adjust to market changes, manage costs more effectively, and better serve high-performing customers.

– Owning its rating and rules infrastructure allows Roadrunner to rapidly adjust to market changes, manage costs more effectively, and better serve high-performing customers. Fast Implementation – Our pricing strategy is designed to be highly cost-effective, ensuring that our customers can reap the benefits where Roadrunner truly excels. We now offer a pricing product with a quicker time to market, empowering our clients to seize value opportunities with speed and confidence.

"We are building a carrier that is not just bigger, but better — faster, more predictable, and more accountable," added Jamroz. "Owning our tariff puts the final piece in place to let us scale with precision, partner with confidence, and deliver consistently for our customers."

Roadrunner Targets Traditional LTL Shippers and International Freight Forwarders with Weight-Based DIM Pricing and A2A™ Product

Roadrunner's Weight-Based DIM Pricing — a straightforward, transparent model that prices freight based on shipment weight and dimensions, reducing the risk of surprises, unexpected reclassifications, mounting complexity in traditional class-based pricing which often results in billing disputes – has been designed to meet specific needs of international shippers and freight forwarders traditionally served by niche players.

"Our Weight-Based DIM Pricing brings clarity back to the process," said Jamroz. "Shippers can now plan with confidence, avoid surprise charges, and keep their freight costs predictable even as the market shifts."

Powered by DIM-based pricing, Roadrunner's A2A™ Service delivers fast, reliable Airport-to-Airport solutions for freight forwarders. Following a nearly two-year development and successful beta testing, this latest offering brings late cut-offs, early recoveries, direct linehaul, and real-time visibility time-critical air cargo shipments. Built on Roadrunner's revitalized award-winning national LTL network, A2A™ delivers unmatched speed, reliability, and transparency for forwarders optimizing their middle-mile operations.

Roadrunner's A2A™ network connects major U.S. airport cities through direct long-haul linehaul routes, reducing dwell time, handling, and delays. By combining late evening cut-off times, early morning recoveries, industry-leading transit speeds, real-time tracking and visibility, and ultra-low exception ratios, Roadrunner is enabling forwarders to meet tighter deadlines and deliver superior customer experience.

The new product offers Forwarders:

Transparent DIM-Based Pricing – Competitive, predictable rates tailored for volumetric and lightweight cargo.

– Competitive, predictable rates tailored for volumetric and lightweight cargo. Proximity to Major Airports via Roadrunner-Owned Facilities – Strategically located, brick-and-mortar infrastructure near key U.S. airports to minimize drayage, reduce costs, and cut hours out of transit.

– Strategically located, brick-and-mortar infrastructure near key U.S. airports to minimize drayage, reduce costs, and cut hours out of transit. Late Cut-Offs & Early Recoveries – Extended evening tender windows and first-available recoveries for maximum schedule flexibility.

– Extended evening tender windows and first-available recoveries for maximum schedule flexibility. Direct Linehaul Connectivity – Proprietary, point-to-point network reduces handoffs, improving reliability and speed.

– Proprietary, point-to-point network reduces handoffs, improving reliability and speed. Real-Time Tracking & Visibility – Advanced digital tools and integrations (EDI/API) for live updates from pickup to delivery.

– Advanced digital tools and integrations (EDI/API) for live updates from pickup to delivery. Fast, Reliable Transit – Among the fastest transit schedules in the industry, purpose-built for time-sensitive shipments.

– Among the fastest transit schedules in the industry, purpose-built for time-sensitive shipments. Ultra-Low Exception Ratios – Exception rates well below industry averages, backed by proactive communication and tracking.

"Freight forwarders need more than just capacity—they need predictability, visibility, and speed," continued Jamroz. "Our A2A™ service was purpose-built to help forwarders keep their promises to shippers by offering real-time tracking, later drop-off flexibility, earlier freight availability, transparent DIM-based pricing, and a brick-and-mortar network strategically positioned near key airports. This is about giving forwarders a competitive edge in one of the most demanding markets in logistics."

Roadrunner Introduces Dynamic Volume Quote Model: A New Era of Pricing Flexibility

In addition to RFDS1000™, Weight-Based DIM Pricing, and A2A™, Roadrunner is also unveiling its Dynamic Volume Quote Model, a real-time, adaptive pricing engine that allows shippers to capitalize on opportunities and optimize their spend within the Roadrunner Smart Network™.

"This is a game-changer for value-seeking shippers," Jamroz added. "With our Dynamic Volume Quote Model, customers can take advantage of real-time opportunities, secure competitive rates, and align their freight strategies to market conditions — all without the limitations of static, traditional pricing models. There is no doubt in my mind, Roadrunner offers the best lane economics where speed, reliability, and cargo handling quality matter most. Our direct metro-to-metro service avoids costly rehandling, reduces transit variability, and delivers superior customer experience—particularly for B2B and e-commerce customers with time-sensitive freight."

The latest moves follow a series of company's earlier announcements highlighting hundreds of new Smart Network™ lanes, upgrades to its AI powered P&D platform, augmented technology suite, new Guaranteed Lanes, expanding Roadrunner's service footprint by more than 21,000 miles and opening major new origin markets including Kansas City, Salt Lake City, and Reno.

For more information or to view RFDS1000™, Weight-Based DIM Pricing, A2A™ and the Dynamic Volume Quote Model, please visit: https://info.rrts.com/roadrunner-product-suite

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence, service into Canada and Mexico, and terminals across 40+ metro markets, the company's Smart Network™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology, assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner Smart Network™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. (PINK: RRTS)

