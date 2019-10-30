Roadrunner Freight Announces Free Transportation Management System (TMS)

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Freight, a business unit of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE: RRTS), has partnered with MyCarrierTMS to offer customers a free transportation management system (TMS) called RapidShip. Roadrunner Freight customers using RapidShip can automate manual shipping processes, improve transportation reporting and store documents. The TMS is designed to be a central platform for all shipping activities for small and medium-sized LTL shippers.

"We are excited to offer technology that will increase transparency for customers while streamlining their supply chain. RapidShip enables small-to-mid sized LTL shippers to automate their transportation functions and gain more control over their transportation spend," said Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner Freight. "Customers are able to make routing decisions for all of their carriers, while having access to a full suite of tools that will improve shipment visibility."

RapidShip enhances visibility of freight rates through direct API integration with carriers and improves shipment planning for cost and service optimization. The TMS offers a single-page view for quotes, real-time tracking information, carrier consolidation and a calendar view of upcoming and current shipments, allowing shippers to easily identify their preferred carrier for each shipment.

"The MyCarrierTMS team is proud to work with Roadrunner Freight and we look forward to the value that will be delivered to Roadrunner and their clients through RapidShip TMS," said Michael Bookout, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Transportation Management.

"RapidShip gives Roadrunner Freight customers a holistic view into their shipping operations," adds Hurst. "Customers will be able to securely manage all of their carriers in one place and have access to enhanced reporting and data that would not be available otherwise."

Roadrunner Freight customers that are interested in using RapidShip can access the TMS or sign up by visiting RapidShipLTL.com.

About Roadrunner Freight

Roadrunner Freight, a division of Roadrunner LTL, is committed to providing reliable and cost-effective less-than-truckload service. Through 29 service centers and strategic partnerships located across the country, Roadrunner Freight offers expansive long haul, regional and next day service in all major US markets. For more information, please visit rrts.com/freight.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com."

About MyCarrierTMS

MyCarrierTMS, a product of Integrated Transportation Management (ITM), based in Scottsdale, AZ, is a leading technology provider for LTL Carriers' direct integrations with their customers. ITM's focus is to continue the digitization of the shipping process bringing operational efficiencies to both shippers and carriers.

