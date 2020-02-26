Roadrunner Freight Automates Bill of Lading for Improved Customer Experience

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Freight, a business unit of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE: RRTS), has digitized the paper bill of lading process through advanced API connectivity, providing a solution to a common obstacle for Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) shippers. This new integration will enable customers to electronically submit shipping documents and improve the quality of data throughout the pickup request process.

"This enhancement does more than just automate a paper bill of lading," says Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner Freight. "The LTL industry is dominated by paper and manual processes, and this new capability will transform the way that shippers and carriers communicate."

Roadrunner Freight's new technology enables LTL shippers to automate shipping processes and goes even further by enabling digital rate requests, Bill of Lading creation, document sharing, shipping label creation and pickup requests through a single API call.

"This new integration follows the launch of our free Transportation Management System (TMS), RapidShip LTL, and API Volume Spot Quote tool," continues Hurst. "These advancements are just another step forward in our quest to automate and simplify LTL shipping for our customers."

Roadrunner Freight is committed to providing reliable and cost-effective less-than-truckload service. Through 29 service centers and strategic partnerships located across the country, Roadrunner Freight offers expansive long haul, regional and next day service in all major US markets. For more information, please visit rrts.com/freight.

