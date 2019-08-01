Roadrunner Freight Debuts New Spot Quote API Tool

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Freight, a business unit of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE: RRTS), has introduced a newly integrated tool to give less-than-truckload (LTL) shippers instant access to Volume Spot Quotes via API connectivity.

Roadrunner Freight has recently expanded and enhanced its ability to conveniently provide pricing to LTL shippers by adding innovative technology that allows shippers to receive instant Volume Spot Quotes. The dynamic pricing tool adjusts spot quote rates based on real-time capacity needs. Through Roadrunner Freight's 29 service centers and strategic partnerships, shippers will now have visibility to spot quotes in more than five hundred long haul lanes.

"We are extremely excited to launch another technology that improves shipment visibility and network transparency to our customers. We feel that this tool will drastically change the way Volume Spot Quotes are sourced," explained Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner Freight. "By connecting our planning, linehaul and costing systems, our customers now have real-time access to available capacity within our network and are provided options to reduce LTL spend. Through API connectivity, our new Volume Spot Quote tool allows customers to instantly quote, book and trace shipments tendered to Roadrunner Freight."

Shippers can access the Spot Quote API tool by logging in to their existing account on freight.rrts.com, or can request a quote on rrts.com/freight.

About Roadrunner Freight

Roadrunner Freight, a division of Roadrunner LTL, is committed to providing reliable and cost-effective less-than-truckload service. Through 29 service centers and strategic partnerships located across the country, Roadrunner Freight offers expansive long haul, regional and next day service in all major US markets. For more information, please visit rrts.com/freight.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

