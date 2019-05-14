Roadrunner Freight Named 2018 Asset-Lite Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Freight, a business unit of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE: RRTS), has been named the 2018 Asset-Lite Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz. This award was given based on the criteria of responsive customer service, operational excellence, competitive pricing structure, accessible technology and a strategic business relationship.

"GlobalTranz recognized Roadrunner as our Asset-Lite Carrier of the year, but their capabilities go well beyond that to include both long haul lanes and next day delivery service," said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. "Most importantly, they deliver the exceptional service we and our shipper customers expect and deserve. We are proud to honor them with this well-deserved recognition."

Roadrunner Freight has partnered with GlobalTranz, a leading third-party logistics and technology company, for 11 years to provide shippers with access to premium technology and cost-effective LTL services. Roadrunner Freight and GlobalTranz focus on collaborating to build customized LTL solutions for nationwide customers. The 2018 Asset-Lite Carrier of the Year award reinforces Roadrunner Freight's commitment to customer-focused, cost effective and reliable LTL services.

"We are honored to be named 2018 Asset-Lite Carrier of the Year by GlobalTranz," said Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner Freight. "The GlobalTranz team is truly an extension of our sales force and we are extremely excited about their growth and performance. We are continuously collaborating on ways to provide solutions that improve the customer experience. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the entire GlobalTranz team for their partnership."

About Roadrunner Freight

Roadrunner Freight, a division of Roadrunner LTL, is committed to providing reliable and cost effective less-than-truckload service. Through 19 service centers across the country and a comprehensive network of strategic partners, Roadrunner Freight offers expansive long-haul, regional and next day service in all major US markets. For more information, please visit rrts.com/freight.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics service provider offering a full suite of solutions under the Roadrunner®, Active On-Demand® and Ascent Global Logistics® brands. The Roadrunner brand offers less-than-truckload, over-the-road truckload and intermodal services. Active On-Demand offers premium mission critical air and ground transportation solutions. Ascent Global Logistics offers domestic freight management, retail consolidation, international freight forwarding and customs brokerage. For more information, please visit Roadrunner's websites, www.rrts.com and www.ascentgl.com.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

SOURCE Roadrunner Freight

Related Links

http://rrts.com/freight

