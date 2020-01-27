Roadrunner Freight Reduces Transit Time in 322 Lanes

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner Freight, a business unit of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. ("Roadrunner" or the "company") (NYSE: RRTS), has announced significant lane enhancements resulting in the reduction of transit times in 322 lanes across 29 major markets. The transit time improvements impact roughly 36 percent of the Roadrunner Freight network. In addition, as a direct result of network enhancements and weekend linehaul operations, shipments picked up on Thursdays and Fridays will deliver one to three days faster than before.

"Our team is laser focused on the customer experience and these reduced transit times align with our commitment to service and quality across the company," says Frank Hurst, President of Roadrunner Freight. "We continue to invest in technology to automate our dock operations, enhance partner connectivity and improve shipment visibility. These advancements have allowed us to increase the velocity of our network, maximize our weekend advantage and provide customers with improved service offerings."

The new transit times are immediately available in Roadrunner Freight's online tools, through the company's free TMS, RapidShip LTL, and can be uploaded to other Transportation Management Systems via API connectivity.

About Roadrunner Freight

Roadrunner Freight is committed to providing reliable and cost-effective less-than-truckload service. Through 29 service centers and strategic partnerships located across the country, Roadrunner Freight offers expansive long haul, regional and next day service in all major US markets. For more information, please visit rrts.com/freight.

SOURCE Roadrunner Freight

Related Links

https://www.rrts.com/

