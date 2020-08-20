RoadRunner Holdings LLC Strengthens Investment Leadership With Mac Tillman As New CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RoadRunner Holdings LLC (RoadRunner), the newly established holding company of sports nutrition brands and the parent company of electrolyte supplement-maker SaltStick Electrolytes (SaltStick), today announced longtime industry innovator Mac Tillman has joined as the company's new CEO. Tillman will help guide the company in its mission to create a portfolio of athlete-preferred sports nutrition brands, building off the initial acquisition of SaltStick in May 2020.

"Mac's broad industry experience will prove vital in helping RoadRunner both identify and partner with sports nutrition brands ripe for growth," said Fraser Preston, Founder and Managing Partner of American Pacific Group, owner of RoadRunner. "We're thrilled to have him lead in our efforts to help athletes and companies realize their full potential."

Tillman brings over two decades of executive experience delivering sustainable global growth at some of the top sport specialty and food companies, including most recently as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GU Energy Labs. He was previously a Vice President and General Manager at Del Monte Foods, Inc., and the VP of Marketing and Product Management at CamelBak. In these roles, he successfully repositioned, revitalized and expanded brands and companies in these global markets.

In addition to identifying and pursuing opportunities for RoadRunner, Tillman will work to expand SaltStick's U.S. and global market presence. Founded in 2006, SaltStick serves athletes with a robust product line formulated to replenish electrolytes for active pursuits, which is now sold in over 40 countries.

"At RoadRunner, the core of our approach is to invest in sports nutrition brands to help them reach the potential their founders envisioned. We believe in the health benefits of living an active life and want to empower all athletes to realize their potential through our products, people and prowess," said Tillman. "We see a tremendous opportunity to bring the benefits of sports nutrition to athletes of all skill levels, and our investment into SaltStick is just the start."

About RoadRunner Holdings LLC

RoadRunner Holdings LLC is creating a portfolio of athlete-focused sports nutrition brands, starting with its initial acquisition, SaltStick Electrolytes. RoadRunner plans to build upon this first investment by adding an array of wide-ranging, high quality sports nutrition brands that help unleash the athlete in everyone, empowering them to realize their full potential. RoadRunner's brands aim to help all athletes—from elite to aspiring—reach improved fitness levels through proper nutrition. Learn more at www.RoadRunnerHoldingsLLC.com.

About SaltStick Electrolytes

Founded in 2006, SaltStick is a fast-growing, electrolyte replenishment supplement company with a strong following among endurance athletes for in-competition and training activities. In 2016, it introduced SaltStick Vitassium, a medical food specifically formulated to provide sodium and potassium for clinical dietary management in conditions where increased plasma volume has been shown to be beneficial. SaltStick products are now sold in over 40 countries around the world. More information is available at www.saltstick.com.

About American Pacific Group

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco-based private equity firm with $450 million of capital under management that pursues control investment opportunities primarily in North America. It focuses on complex businesses and transactions across sectors. Together with management teams and in-house operating partners, American Pacific Group drives sustainable growth in its portfolio companies through a proprietary and proven approach to value creation. For more information, please visit www.americanpacificgroup.com.

SOURCE RoadRunner Holdings LLC

Related Links

http://roadrunnerholdingsllc.com

